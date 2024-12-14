Scientists invent new anti-reflective sniper scope to keep British sharpshooters hidden

Porton Down scientists have invented light blocking filters to prevent enemy soldiers detecting the glint from British snipers’ telescopic sights, the Telegraph can reveal.

Modern military warfare contains numerous examples of platoon positions being given away by light reflecting from soldiers’ binocular lenses or gun scopes.

Now scientists at the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory in Wiltshire have secured a patent for an invention to “reduce retroreflection or a glint from a lens which may be observed by an enemy”.

Documents filed at the Intellectual Property Office explain how powerful lasers are being used to try to detect cameras, binoculars, weapon sights and even the “retina of the human eye” by “hostile actors who might wish to engage the user with violent force”.

The patent application says that although soldiers often conceal such devices when not in use and then fit masks or basic optical filters to reduce glare, “retroreflection is very hard to eliminate entirely”.

It adds: “This is known as optical lens retroreflection and provides a way for an adversary to detect lens arrangement.

“Typically the adversary might shine laser light and identify any locations where it returns from, and this indicates to the adversary the locations of the lens enabling the adversary to engage with potential violent force.”

Among the cloaking devices listed in the patent is one that uses a variety of filters to reduce reflection from the lens.

An “infrared absorbent filter” can be fitted in front of the lens to “cause glint to be off-axis”, essentially preventing light from reflecting back to its source or in “the direction of any likely threats”.

Block light frequency of lasers

Then, a “wavelength specific filter” is fitted to block, among other things, the light frequency of military lasers.

The document says: “The provision of a visible light colour filter further reduces the threat to the user by helping to protect against laser threats which commonly have specific well known wavelengths.”

Finally, a “mask” flap which opens in the style of a “saloon door” can control light hitting the lens by ensuring the sight is “fully blocked, fully open or partially restricted”.

Those behind the invention – called an “anti-retroreflection filter” – claim it is capable of making lenses up to 99 per cent invisible.

Snipers are invariably heavily camouflaged on the battlefield and wear ghillie suits, often featuring foliage which matches the terrain.

They may also wear thermal blankets to avoid thermal vision devices which identify temperature differences between background and foreground objects.

Snipers also often take up positions in locations that are not in direct sunlight to avoid the glare of the sun that is reflected off the sight’s highly polished glass lens. They may also fit meshes over the sight leaving them only a slit to see through.

Perils of glint

The eyepatch worn by Moshe Dayan, the Israeli politician and military leader, came to illustrate very vividly the perils of glint on the battlefield.

While serving under a British lieutenant general as part of the British Empire’s 1941 invasion of Syria and Lebanon, Dayan climbed on top of a building to use binoculars to scan the French positions.

However, a French sniper spotted the glare from the lenses and fired at the binoculars, sending glass fragments into Dayan’s left eye. He lost his eye and the damage was so severe that he could not be fitted with a glass eye and had to wear an eye patch.

In the Battle of Stalingrad fought between August 1942 and February 1943, the Soviet sniper, Vasily Zaitsev, won his famous three-day duel with the crack Nazi sniper, Major Erwin Konig, after spotting the reflection from the German’s sights. The duel, which some claimed was actually Soviet propaganda, was the basis for the film Enemy at the Gates which stars Jude Law as Zaitsev and Ed Harris as Konig.

The second Japanese attack on Henderson Air Force during the Battle of Guadalcanal was thwarted after a US Marine patrol spotted the reflections from a Japanese officer’s binoculars on a hilltop overlooking the base. The discovery of the Japanese position meant US commanders secured victory after shifting their forces to protect what had been an undefended flank.