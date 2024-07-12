Scientists Have Launched a Living Seed Bank to Defend Against Extinction

Today, Australia is home to some trees, like the Red and Yellow Carabeen, which are ancient remnants of a time when the Land Down Under was part of the supercontinent Gondwana.

Now those trees are under threat from human encroachment and climate change, and a new project hopes to save these trees, and other plants that make up the Big Scrub Rainforest, by creating a “living seed bank.”

This bank will help identify genetic characteristics conducive to surviving in a warming climate and hopefully introduce more biodiversities to these fragile ecosystems.

Some 38 to 40 million years ago, Australia became the last modern continent to separate from Gondwana, a massive supercontinent that once comprised two-thirds of Earth’s landmass, including the Land Down Under as well as Antarctica, South America, Africa, and India. Australia ripped away from Antarctica at quite the crawl—roughly 3.5 to 7.5 centimeters per year—but it took with it most of the biodiversity found on the continent.

The living lineage of that geologic break up still survives today in trees found in sprawling Australian rainforests along the continent’s eastern coast, from the northern Queensland down to southern South New Wales and Tasmania. One of the most biologically diverse of these areas was the Big Scrub Rainforest—past tense—because human encroachment and a changing climate have cleared or destroyed 99 percent of the original rainforest.

Once the largest lowland subtropical rainforest in eastern Australia, the surviving forest contains examples of Red Carabeen (Karrabina benthamiana) and Yellow Carabeen (Sloanea woollsii), whose existence in the fossil record dates back some 50 million years to those glorious Gondwanan days.



In order to protect these trees, Science Saving Rainforests, a new project run by the Big Scrub Rainforest Conservancy, is creating a “living seed bank” in an attempt to safeguard these trees, along with other rainforest specimens, from the warming days ahead.

“I have spent the last 35 years of my life committed to saving the subtropical rainforests of Australia and the Science Saving Rainforests Program is the most important initiative I have ever been involved in,” co-founder of Big Scrub Conservancy Tony Parkes, said in a press statement. “I firmly believe that our project is of global significance because the same issues we face here are the same issues facing the world’s rainforests and other degraded ecosystems.”

To kickstart this important initiative, the Big Scrub Conservancy team, which also allied with plant biologist Robert Kooyman at Macquarie University, collected dozens of specimens for 60 plant species (about 10,000 leaf samples in total) from a varying geographic range, which helped ensure a rich genome. These plants will then be tested to see what genetic variation could be beneficial in surviving the climate changes likely to impact Australia in the coming decades.

Those plant candidates will then be planted in the “living seed bank,” a 37-acre research plantation located in New South Wales. The idea is that these genetically advantaged trees will help return the existing patches of the Big Scrub Rainforest to its biologically diverse glory days, according to Live Science .

Additionally, saving trees like the Red Carabeen and Yellow Carabeen is vitally important because they can reach heights of 165 feet and are conisdered the “main frame-builders of the forest,” Kooyman told Live Science, but he recognizes that efforts like this are the beginning of showcasing what’s possible.

It’s no secret that forests around the world, which are one of the primary natural carbon sinks found on Earth, will continue to struggle against consecutive months and years of record-breaking heat. With human-induced climate change now threatening their survival, it seems only right that humans find a way to protect these invaluable species—at least until that next great continental smash-up in 20 or 30 million years.

