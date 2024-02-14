Scientists find a living frog with a mushroom growing on its back. Experts are mystified.

An Indian scientist on a nature walk with friends came across a frog that seemed to have a mushroom growing out of its back.

The cordyceps fungus of "The Last of Us" may not pose a real risk of zombie-fying humankind, but can the same be said of our amphibian friends?

Indian scientists on a June nature walk through the foothills of the Western Ghats recently came across an unexpected discovery – a living frog that seemed to have a mushroom sprouting from its back.

The group of five explorers had merely been on the lookout for reptiles and amphibians while hiking along the bottom of the mountain range. But when they came across a small roadside pond packed with about 40 tiny frogs, they noticed something odd about one of them.

Perched on a twig, the frog had a bizarre growth on its left flank that, upon closer examination, was clearly a small, grey mushroom. Even more strange, unlike the creatures of "The Last of Us," the critter seemed unbothered by its fungal partner.

Hobbyist naturalist Chinmay Maliye and Lohit Y.T., a river and wetlands specialist at World Wildlife Fund-India, were quick to photograph the discovery before the group continued onward.

“To the best of our knowledge, never has a mushroom sprouting from the flank of a live frog been documented,” the team wrote in a January report documenting the finding in the journal "Reptiles and Amphibians."

What do we know about golden-backed frogs?

The frog was among dozens of Rao’s Intermediate Golden-backed frogs (Hylarana intermedia) packing the pond.

The miniscule frogs, which are about the size of a human thumb, are native to the region and are found in abundance in the Western Ghats, the authors wrote.

On that day in June, the tropical foothills were bursting with the croaks of the frogs as Lohit, Maliye and their team tromped through the terrain on a herpetology hunt. They had no idea their search for reptiles and amphibians would turn into a fungus find.

When they spotted the frog with the mushroom attached amid a congregation of Rao’s intermediate golden-backed frogs, they decided to leave it undisturbed beyond a brief photoshoot.

Though they left the creature alone, Lohit posted the close-up images of it online in the nature journal to see if any citizen scientists could identify the fungal growth.

Lohit posted the close-up photos of the frog online, prompting amateur and professional mycologists, who study fungi, to theorize that it was a bonnet mushroom, or Mycena. The discovery is no less strange for the fact that Mycena primarily lives on decaying plant matter, not tiny golden-backed frogs.

Why do experts consider the mushroom discovery to be so strange?

Lohit was not disappointed.

Mushroom enthusiasts and experts alike jumped in to suggest it could be a bonnet mushroom in the genus Mycena. This type of mushroom primarily thrives on decaying organic matter like plants and rotting wood, which is why experts were baffled as to how one was found seemingly growing on a living frog.

Although plenty of fungi grow on living things, including the yeast that grows on our skin, most don't become mushrooms. For a mushroom to grow, a fungal spore has to find a viable home on some sort of surface before it can produce mycelia, similar to a plant's root. The mycelia produces a mushroom only if it finds enough nutrients to grow.

The explorers did not collect the frog for further study, though the frog was very much alive and didn't seem to mind the fungal growth.

Living creatures and fungus are often a fatal pairing, even if not quite as dramatic as the stalkers, clickers and bloaters hunting Joel and Ellie in "The Last of Us."

While the cordyceps fungus from the hit video game-turned HBO series is real, the fungus only takes over the bodies and brains of ants and other insects before killing them. But in the case of this unusual frog-fungus pair, the animal and the mushroom both appeared to be alive and well.

“The frog was not collected, so no prognosis is possible,” as the authors wrote.

Perhaps, though, some other intrepid explorers will be inspired to trek back out into the Ghats to seek and collect a sample frog – if it hasn't yet turned into a zombie.

