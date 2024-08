Reuters

Archaeologists in the ancient Roman city of Pompeii have discovered the remains of two more victims of the volcanic eruption almost 2,000 years ago, the site said on Monday. The skeleton of a man and a woman were found in a small, makeshift bedroom in a villa which was being restructured when the eruption struck, the Pompeii archeological site said in a statement. The woman was lying on a bed with gold, silver and bronze coins around her, along with jewelry including gold and pearl earrings.