SCO program offers help for First Nations veterans

The Southern Chiefs’ Organization was on hand for Sioux Valley Dakota Nation’s Winterfest on the weekend promoting its First Nations Veterans Program, which aims to help First Nations veterans seeking support.

Transitioning from serving with the military to civilian life can be a struggle, said Justin Woodcock, the co-ordinator of the program. He served eight years with the Canadian Armed Forces, and when he left, many of his friends were finding life after service fraught with difficulty.

“I was losing a lot of friends to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and I wanted to do something to give back, so I chose a career in social work. I finished my education and now I’m kind of bridging my First Nation background and my military service background and I’m here to support veterans,” Woodcock told the Sun.

The First Nations Veterans Program is designed, guided and led by First Nations veterans and Woodcock assists them in connecting with resources for veterans across the province. He also helps them find and take part in traditional ceremonies and other programs and supports.

“It’s about reaching out to those veterans in the community that may not know what benefits are there that they can access … and letting them know that there are people in their corner that can help guide them through the process as well,” Woodcock said. “Sometimes veterans may know that they have benefits, but they’re intimidated by the process of accessing them.”

The program also provides assistance with Veterans Affairs claims, connects First Nations veterans with a network of their peers, offers traditional healing support and takes part in ongoing recognition of First Nations veterans.

Unfortunately, First Nations serving in the Canadian Forces have historically faced discrimination, but that’s something that is starting to change, Woodcock said. He recently attended a sweat lodge ceremony on a Canadian Forces base near Winnipeg, which he said was an amazing experience. Woodcock has also worked with other members of the military to address specific issues around racism.

“I released in 2017 and even since then, it’s changed drastically,” he said. “It’s been really brought to light in the past couple of years, shining a light on that issue.”

In the literature available at Winterfest about the First Nations Veterans Program, Jerry Daniels, grand chief of the Southern Chiefs’ Organization, said that since the early days of colonization, members of southern Manitoba First Nations have played important roles in Canada’s military history.

“Today and every day we recognize and honour our First Nation veterans for their bravery, sacrifice and achievements. Whether in times of war, peacekeeping or helping respond to natural disasters, these brave citizens were prepared to make the ultimate sacrifice so that all of us could live in peace. We owe it to them to do what we can to properly recognize their service,” Daniels said.

To find out more about the First Nations Veterans Program, visit scoinc.mb.ca.

Miranda Leybourne, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brandon Sun