Reuters

As Russia's war effort fuels economic growth and drives up wages, air travel has been on the rise too, with Russians defying Western sanctions by heading to domestic holiday spots or "friendly" countries where they are still welcome. However, just as soaring government spending on the war in Ukraine is fuelling a consumer spending boom and more and more people chose to spend the extra cash on travel, Russia's civil aviation sector is struggling to take advantage of booming demand. Russia just does not have enough planes.