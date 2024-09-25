Scorching hot start to fall season in Phoenix
We're starting off the new season with record-high temperatures in the forecast!
We're starting off the new season with record-high temperatures in the forecast!
Desi Lydic gives the former president a blunt lesson in his own recent history.
Sarah Ferguson stepped out in NYC looking nothing short of fabulous for a special outing. See details.
"I didn't realize it 'till my wife started to poke fun at me for it."
Meghan Markle was a “demon” who had “psycho moments” as a boss, people who worked for her have told The Daily Beast.The former employees spoke out after a carefully curated crop of former and current staffers said she was the best boss ever, who gives her staff bundles of freshly cut flowers and home-produced eggs, and makes her staff feel like seeds being watered.The positive portrait of Meghan’s management style was painted in Us Weekly on Tuesday, as Team Meghan launched a fightback against a
It seems late night hosts have been on the former president’s mind a lot lately.
Queen Camilla's son gave a peek into dinner with the royals.
"Immediately after getting a burn, the best treatment was rubbing butter on it — not, like, water or anything, but butter."
The controversial contestant was a woman of few words on the second episode of 'Dancing with the Stars' — and her pro partner appeared surprised
Competitive archer Sagg Napoli walked the runway and dramatically fired an arrow straight ahead at Dior's show during Paris Fashion Week
Did you think Charli XCX's Bratcore aesthetic was just a summer fling? you thought wrong... - see photos
The brand's global ambassador was among several celebrities to attend the Le Défilé Walk Your Worth event on Sept. 23
The diva teamed up with Spotify for a look back at her debut album.
In a Facebook post from Sunday, Sept. 22, Pineda wrote that he was "so devastated" by his performance
The 38-year-old Canadian singer and the six time Grammy-winning producer met while working on her song "So Right."
After going "through hell and back," the designer tells PEOPLE how she's continued to bounce back — and what fans can expect to see on the new season of the HGTV series
The 'RHONY' alum said she specifically chose her platform shoes for the L'Oréal show because she "wanted to be like a giraffe"
James Middleton has shared an adorable photo of his son Inigo in a candid post on social media. See photo.
"I never wash my makeup off before bed. I'm seasoning my face like a cast iron skillet."—@lizzzzzielogan
Brooklyn Beckham’s wife has touched down in the French capital ahead of her mother-in-law's PFW show on Friday night. See photos
The rapper claimed MGA Entertainment "expected us to not have the audacity to stand up and speak for ourselves"