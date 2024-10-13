Scores of Israeli soldiers injured in drone swarm attack on IDF base

The target of the attack was thought to be the training base of the elite Golani Brigade in Binyamina, south of Haifa

Dozens of Israeli soldiers were injured after Hezbollah claimed to have struck a military base with a “swarm” of drones.

The Lebanese terror group said it fired a “squadron of attack drones” across the border into northern Israel, while local media reported two unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) drones were fired from across the border.

As of Sunday night, at least 60 people were injured.

The target of the attack was thought to be the training base of the elite Golani Brigade in Binyamina, south of Haifa.

Israeli media reported that the attack was launched under the cover of a rocket barrage in the Golan Heights area of Israel, near the Syrian border.

One of the UAVs was downed over the sea, according to Israel’s Channel 12, while a second evaded Israeli defences, hitting the base before any warning sirens had been sounded.

The drone struck the dining room in the army base, according to Hezbollah-affiliated media.

A Hezbollah statement read: “The dining rooms of Israeli soldiers have become death traps.”

The terror group said the attack showed it could still inflict Israeli losses, despite the death of Hassan Nasrallah, its leader, in an air strike on Beirut last month.

Magen David Adom, an Israeli rescue service, said the casualty toll was mounting on Sunday as medics continued to treat the wounded, Channel 12 reported.

Israel’s Golani Brigade is considered to be one of the country’s most elite units.

It has participated in all the country’s major wars since the war of independence in 1948 but has been particularly key in the northern arena under the Northern Command.

It played a major role in the ground operations in Gaza and since Israel’s ground incursion into southern Lebanon, the Golani, one of five infantry units in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), has been clearing the area of Hezbollah infrastructure.

Hugely significant during both the first and second Lebanon wars, it has become a notorious fighting force, and a key target for Hezbollah. Made up of four battalions, the Golani are seen as some of the finest soldiers in the IDF.

The training camp targeted would likely have comprised a mix of reserve and regular serving soldiers, likely preparing for deployment to Lebanon.

Some experts fear that the rise in drone attacks in particular has exposed a possible flaw or Achilles heel in the Iron Dome.

Hundreds of drones have been launched from Iran, Iraq, Yemen, Lebanon and Syria in the past year, killing several people and causing severe damage to buildings, roads, and homes.

They fly at a low altitude, often under the Iron Dome’s radar, forcing the IDF to manually detect and shoot them down.

In July, an Iranian-made drone flew 2,000 km from Yemen before striking an apartment in Tel Aviv, killing a civilian.

US officials believe Israel will target military and energy sites in Iran

Hezbollah fleeing Israeli ground assault without putting up a fight

Netanyahu says he regrets any harm done to Unifil personnel

IDF rams through gate of UN base

Volunteers treating more than 20 people

An Israeli volunteer rescue service said it was treating more than 20 people wounded south of Haifa, where Hezbollah earlier said it targeted a military base with drone strikes.

“The medical teams of United Hatzalah are currently providing first aid to a large number of victims (over 20) at the scene of the incident in the Binyamina Sector,” a spokesperson for the rescue service said in a statement, saying some were in a serious condition.

The overall number of injured people is thought to stand at 60.

Pictured: Israeli soldiers enter military helicopter after drone attack

Israeli soldiers enter a military helicopter after it dropped off patients that were injured in Hezbollah’s drone attack on northern Israel - REUTERS

Hezbollah targeted elite Golani brigade

Israel’s Golani Brigade, which was struck in Hezbollah’s drone strike, is considered one of the country’s most sought-after elite units.

They have participated in all the country’s major wars since the War of Independence in 1948 but have been particularly key in the northern arena under the Northern Command.

They played a major role in ground operations in Gaza and since Israel’s ground incursion into southern Lebanon, the Golani, one of five infantry units in the IDF, has been clearing the area of Hezbollah infrastructure.

Hugely significant during both the first and second Lebanon wars, they have become a notorious fighting force, and a key target for Hezbollah. Made up of four battalions, the Golani are seen as some of the finest soldiers in the IDF.

The training camp targeted would likely have comprised a mix of reserve and regular serving soldiers, no more than around 100 people, likely preparing for deployment to Lebanon.

Injured rises to 60

The number of people injured in a Hezbollah strike on a base in Israel has risen to 60, according to medics.

Hezbollah confirms attack on Golani camp

Hezbollah confirmed it attacked a Golani brigade camp in Binyamina, located between Tel Aviv and Haifa in Israel.

The Lebanese terror group said it attack the Israeli town of Binyamina with a “swarm of drones”.

Air force intercepts another drone

The Israeli air force has intercepted another drone fired from Lebanon, according to the IDF.

In pictures: Emergency services respond to drone attack

Emergency services personnel attend the scene of a drone strike on Sunday - Getty Images Europe

Dozens of Israelis were reportedly evacuated to hospital after the drone strike - Getty Images Europe

At least 40 people were injured in the strike, according to reports - Getty Images Europe

Three in critical condition after attack

Three people are in critical condition, five serious, and 14 moderately injured after Hezbollah’s attack, according to Magen David Adom.

All have been evacuated to hospital.

Update: 40 injured in Hezbollah drone strike

The number of people injured in Hezbollah’s drone strike on central Israel has increased to 40.

IDF troops were reportedly injured in the drone attack

Hezbollah drone strike injures 20

At least 20 people were injured in a Hezbollah drone strike on central Israel on Sunday evening.

Sirens were not sounded ahead of the attack near Binyamina, according to reports.

It is believed the target was a military base near the northern city of Haifa, in Wadi Ara.

Israel’s Channel 12 reported that two drones were headed toward Israel, though it remains unclear where they came from.

Israel shot one down over the sea, but the second landed in the north. Channel 12 said the UAV was launched under the cover of a barrage of rockets into the Galilee in Israel’s north.

IDF: Hezbollah has launched 24 attacks near Hezbollah posts

The IDF’s spokesman, Nadav Shoshani, said over 24 attacks have been carried out by Hezbollah firing missiles near Unifil posts, “in some cases a few dozen metres away”.

“Hezbollah has been purposefully locating their weapons in areas such as near Unifil bases,” Mr Shoshani told reporters.

Today, 25 soldiers were injured in a “planned Hezbollah attack in very close proximity” to a Unifil post where Hezbollah is known to operate. According to the IDF, the Unifil peacekeepers were already in shelters after being notified.

“Hezbollah has chosen to bring the battlefield near Unifil posts … a pattern Hezbollah operates,” Mr Shoshani added, saying Hezbollah wants to “drag Unifil into the line of fire”.

IDF explains why tank rammed through gate of UN base

An Israeli tank rammed through the gate of a United Nations base in southern Lebanon as it tried to evacuate injured soldiers, the IDF has said.

It also said no danger was posed to Unifil forces during the activity.

A Unifil spokesperson said earlier that 15 people had been injured after smoke from Israeli gunfire entered the camp.

What is the Thaad system being sent to Israel?

Each Thaad battery consists of six truck-mounted launchers, 48 interceptors, radio and radar equipment, and requires nearly 100 soldiers to operate.

It is complimentary to but can defend a wider area than the Patriot system.

It can hit targets fired at ranges of up 200 kilometres (120 miles).

Pentagon confirms missile defense system will be sent to Israel

The US will send a terminal high-altitude area defence (Thaad) battery and an associated crew of American troops to Israel, the Pentagon has confirmed.

Lloyd Austin, the secretary of state, authorised the battery’s deployment at the direction of Joe Biden.

It is being sent to Israel in order to “bolster Israel’s air defences” after Iran’s recent missile attacks, according to a Pentagon spokesman.

Iran launched around 200 missiles at Israel on Oct 1 - Anadolu

Iran threatens US troops in Israel

Iran has indirectly warned the US to stay out of Israel, which is still preparing its response to Tehran’s missile attack earlier this month.

The comments came in a post on X associated with Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s foreign minister.

“The US has been delivering record amount of arms to Israel,” the statement read. “It is now also putting lives of its troops at risk by deploying them to operate US missile systems in Israel.”

It added: “While we have made tremendous efforts in recent days to contain an all-out war in our region, I say it clearly that we have no red lines in defending our people and interests.”

It came as the Pentagon confirmed it would send a terminal high-altitude area defence (Thaad) battery and an associated crew of American troops to Israel.

Netanyahu ‘regrets any harm done to Unifil personnel’

Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday he had told Giorgia Meloni, the Italian prime minister, that he regrets “any harm done to Unifil personnel” in Lebanon.

“Israel will make every effort to prevent UNIFIL casualties and will do what it takes to win the war,” Mr Netanyahu said on X.

Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli prime minister, urged the United Nations to evaucate peacekeepers from combat areas in Lebanon - Reuters

US plans to send anti-missile system to Israel

The United States plans to send an advanced anti-missile system to Israel along with US troops to operate it, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing officials.

Unifil: IDF ‘violating’ international law

UN peacekeepers in Lebanon said Israeli tanks broke through a gate to enter a Blue Helmet position on the Lebanese side of the border Sunday, after blocking their movement the previous day.

Read the full Unifil statement below:

Early this morning, peacekeepers at a UN position in Ramyah observed three platoons of IDF soldiers crossing the Blue Line into Lebanon. At around 4:30am, while peacekeepers were in shelters, two IDF Merkava tanks destroyed the position’s main gate and forcibly entered the position. They requested multiple times that the base turn out its lights. The tanks left about 45 minutes later after Unifil protested through our liaison mechanism, saying that IDF presence was putting peacekeepers in danger. At around 6:40 am, peacekeepers at the same position reported the firing of several rounds 100 metres north, which emitted smoke. Despite putting on protective masks, fifteen peacekeepers suffered effects, including skin irritation and gastrointestinal reactions, after the smoke entered the camp. The peacekeepers are receiving treatment. In addition, yesterday, IDF soldiers stopped a critical Unifil logistical movement near Meiss ej Jebel, denying it passage. The critical movement could not be completed. Breaching and entering a UN position is a further flagrant violation of international law and Security Council resolution 1701 (2006). Any deliberate attack on peacekeepers is a grave violation of international humanitarian law and resolution 1701. Unifil’s mandate provides for its freedom of movement in its area of operations, and any restriction on this is a violation of resolution 1701. We have requested an explanation from the IDF from these shocking violations.

War in Pictures

Workers unload relief supplies provided by Saudi Arabia from a plane at Beirut airport, in Beirut - EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Destroyed buildings at a commercial street that was hit Saturday night by Israeli airstrikes - EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

UN peacekeepers seek explanation for ‘shocking violations’

UN peacekeepers in Lebanon on Sunday asked for explanations from the Israeli army over what they said were “shocking violations” against their force, including forcing entry into one of their positions.

“We have requested an explanation from the IDF (Israeli army) from these shocking violations,” Unifil said in a statement.

Lebanese PM condemns Israeli calls on UN to evacuate

Najib Mikati, the Lebanese prime minister, condemned the Israeli call on Unifil to abandon the south.

“The warning that Netanyahu addressed to... Guterres demanding the removal of the Unifil represents a new chapter in the enemy’s approach of not complying with international” norms, Mr Mikati said.

Earlier, Mr Netanyahu said the criticism of Israel was misplaced and should be directed at Hezbollah.

“Instead of criticising Israel, they should direct their criticism to Hezbollah, which uses Unifil as a human shield, just as Hamas in Gaza uses Unrwa as a human shield,” he said of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

“Unfortunately, Unrwa also cooperates with Hamas there.”

02:41 PM BST

Hezbollah fleeing Israeli assault without putting up a fight

Hezbollah fighters are fleeing southern Lebanon, offering limited resistance to the Israeli ground invasion, reports Melanie Swan.

Fighters are said to have “left the area” without demonstrating “meaningful defensive operations”, according to the Institute of The Study of War, a major conflict think-tank.

Sources in Israel told The Telegraph that months of pre-invasion raids into Lebanon had helped push some of the group northwards, while the bombing campaign and pager attacks was also forcing some to flee.

Read the full piece here.

Italy: Attacks on UN peacekeepers unacceptable

Giorgia Meloni, the Italian Prime Minister, has told her Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu that attacks on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon are unacceptable, her office said on Sunday.

“Prime Minister Meloni reiterated the unacceptability of UNIFIL being attacked by Israeli armed forces,” the Italian government said in a statement.

Italy is a significant contributor to the UN mission known as Unifil.

In a phone conversation with Mr Netanyahu, Ms Meloni also called for the “full implementation” of the UN’s Security Council Resolution 1701 on Lebanon and stressed the urgent need for a de-escalation of conflict in the region, her office said.

Iran ‘fully prepared for war’

Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s foreign minister, said Sunday that his country was ready for a “war situation”, while insisting that his government wanted peace.

“We are fully prepared for a war situation. We are not afraid of war, but we do not want war, we want peace and we will work for a just peace in Gaza and Lebanon,” he said while on a visit to the Iraqi capital.

Israel calls for evacuation of 20 more villages

The Israeli military on Sunday called for residents of more than 20 villages in south Lebanon to evacuate their homes, as troops continue to target Hezbollah positions across the border.

“The Army does not intend to harm you. For your safety, you must evacuate your homes immediately and relocate to the north of the Awali River,” army spokesman Avichay Adraee wrote in Arabic on X

Netanyahu: UN peacekeepers ‘hostages of Hezbollah’

Benjamin Netanyahu said the UN’s refusal to move its peacekeepers had turned them into human shields, or hostages, for Hezbollah.

“The time has come for you to withdraw Unifil from Hezbollah strongholds and from the combat zones,” the Israeli leader said.

“The IDF has requested this repeatedly and has met with repeated refusal, which has the effect of providing Hezbollah terrorists with human shields.

“Your refusal to evacuate Unifil soldiers has turned them into hostages of Hezbollah. This endangers both them and the lives of our soldiers.

“We regret the harm to Unifil soldiers and we are doing our utmost to prevent such harm. But the simplest and most obvious way to ensure this is simply to withdraw them from the danger zone.”

Mr Netanyahu said diplomatic outrage at the wounding of the blue helmets had been wrongly directed at Israel.

Nations including Italy, Ireland and Indonesia had called the wounding of peacekeepers “unacceptable”, “intolerable” and against international law.

He said: “Unfortunately, several European leaders are applying pressure in the wrong place. Instead of criticizing Israel, they need to direct their criticism at Hezbollah, which is using Unifil as a human shield, just as Hamas in Gaza is using Unrwa as a human shield.”

Red Cross paramedics injured in Lebanon rescue mission

The Lebanese Red Cross said its paramedics were hit by a strike on Sunday while attending the site of an earlier attack in the south, leaving them lightly injured.

“Following the air strike on a house in Sirbin... Lebanese Red Cross ambulance teams were dispatched to the scene in coordination with” UN peacekeepers, the Red Cross said in a statement.

“As the team was searching for casualties to rescue, the house was hit for a second time resulting in concussions to the volunteers and damage to the two ambulances,” it said, adding the paramedics had sustained light injuries.

Jagan Chapagain, who heads the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) called for rescuers to be protected.

Peacekeepers ignore Israeli warnings to move away from border zone

Andrea Tenenti, a Unifil spokesman, told AFP on Saturday that Israel had asked Unifil to withdraw from positions “up to five kilometres (three miles) from the Blue Line” separating both countries, but the peacekeepers refused.

That would have included its 29 positions in Lebanon’s south.

Unifil, a mission of about 9,500 troops of various nationalities that was created in 1978, is tasked with monitoring a ceasefire that ended a 33-day war in 2006 between Israel and Hezbollah.

Forty nations that contribute to the peacekeeping force in Lebanon said on Saturday that they “strongly condemn recent attacks” on the peacekeepers.

“Such actions must stop immediately and should be adequately investigated,” said the joint statement, posted on X by the Polish UN mission and signed by nations including leading contributors Indonesia, Italy and India.

Netanyahu warns UN: Move peacekeepers out of ‘harm’s way’

Benjamin Netanyahu’s appeal to Antonio Guterres, the UN chief, comes a day after the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon, known as Unifil, refused to withdraw from the border area despite five of its members being wounded in Israeli fire in recent days.

Mr Netanyahu, speaking at a cabinet meeting, said Israeli forces had asked Unifil several times to leave but it had “met with repeated refusals” that provided a “human shield to Hezbollah terrorists.”

“Your refusal to evacuate the Unifil soldiers makes them hostages of Hezbollah. This endangers both them and the lives of our soldiers,” Mr Netanyahu said.

“We regret the injuring of Unifil soldiers and we are doing everything in our power to prevent this injuring. But the simple and obvious way to ensure this is simply to get them out of the danger zone.”

UN peacekeeper in Lebanon - Telegraph

Unifil has refused to leave its positions in southern Lebanon.

“There was a unanimous decision to stay because it’s important for the UN flag to still fly high in this region, and to be able to report to the Security Council,” Andrea Tenenti, a Unifil spokesman, told AFP in an interview on Saturday.

Horse-drawn chariot terror attack plans found in Gaza

Hamas planned to use a horse-drawn chariot to attack Israel, documents found in Gaza have revealed.

Leaders of the terror group drew up plans to launch an ambitious array of attacks on Israel, including by sea and rail, years before the October 7 massacre.

The documents, found by the IDF in Gaza and seen by the Washington Post, suggest that Hamas had been planning to topple a Tel Aviv skyscraper, blow up trains, and were pressing Iran to fund their efforts to destroy Israel.

Hamas leaders had also planned to use horse-drawn carriages to carry fighters and weapons across rugged terrain into Israel. The plans note that these vehicles would emit less sound and heat than motorcycles.

The Washington Post could not verify the authenticity of the documents, shared with them by the Israeli army, but cited US sources who did not doubt that they were genuine.

Hezbollah fleeing from IDF onslaught

The IDF has met little resistance as it has stormed villages in southern Lebanon, according to the Institute for War Studies, which added that Israeli soldiers have “consistently encountered weapons caches and infrastructure” formerly used by Hezbollah fighters that “left the area”.

It is unclear why Hezbollah is not conducting meaningful defensive operations in response to Israel's ground operations. CTP-ISW noted on October 10 that Hezbollah fighters do not appear to be defending against Israeli forces in these villages, as the Israeli forces have… https://t.co/0NLVHD5gbv pic.twitter.com/lhTluvJyoL — Institute for the Study of War (@TheStudyofWar) October 12, 2024

Iran has ‘no red lines’ in defending its interests, foreign minister says

Iran has “no red lines” when it comes to defending its people and interests, Abbas Araqchi, the foreign minister, said in a post on X on Sunday, as the region braces for Israel’s retaliation following Iran’s recent missile attack.

‘Hamas wanted Iran to join in Oct 7 attack’

Hamas tried to convince Iran to join in the Oct 7 terrorist attacks on Israel, minutes of secret meetings have revealed, reports James Crisp, Europe Editor.

The terror group’s leader Yahya Sinwar attempted to persuade Iran and Hezbollah to join the assault or the broader conflict with Israel after the raid, documents seized by the Israeli military show.

The minutes, which were obtained and reported by the New York Times, show Hamas first plotted to carry out the attack in autumn 2022.

Read the full piece here.

Israel tells US it will avoid harm to UN peacekeepers

Yoav Gallant, Israel’s defence minister, told his US counterpart Lloyd Austin that Israel will continue to take measures to avoid any harm to UN peacekeepers deployed in southern Lebanon, the defence ministry said Sunday.

“Minister Gallant emphasised ... the IDF (Israeli military) will continue to take measures to avoid harm to Unifil troops and peacekeeping positions” in southern Lebanon, the ministry said in a statement following overnight talks between the pair. At least five peacekeepers have been wounded in recent days as Israeli forces fight against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

The peacekeeping mission, Unifil, has accused the Israeli military of “deliberately” firing on its positions.

Unifil said that, in recent days, its forces have repeatedly come under fire in the Lebanese town of Naqura where it is headquartered, as well as in other positions.

IDF arrests Hezbollah terrorist in bunker raid

The Israeli army arrested a Hezbollah terrorist after raiding a bunker in southern Lebanon.

“During the activity of the IDF forces in the area of ​​South Lebanon, an underground shaft was located in a building leading to a living area for terrorists with an exit shaft nearby,” the Israel Defence Forces said on X.

“The forces surrounded the building, explored the tunnel shaft and located an underground complex at a depth of about 7 meters and 50 meters of living space where a terrorist of the Hezbollah terrorist organisation was fortified alongside weapons and equipment for a long stay.

“After the terrorist surrendered and was arrested, the fighters interrogated him in the field and then brought him to a detention facility for further investigation in the country.

“IDF forces continue to operate in the area.”

Israel will target Iranian military and energy sites, US believes

Israel has narrowed down a list of targets to strike in retaliation for Iran’s missile barrage earlier this month, according to American officials, reports Ben Farmer, in Beirut.

Targets include Iranian military and energy infrastructure, but there is no indication Israel will hit nuclear sites, or carry out assassinations, United States officials told NBC.

However officials also told the broadcaster that Israel had not made any final decision on when and how to strike.

The region has been on edge awaiting Israel’s reprisals since Tehran launched more than 180 ballistic missiles at Israel on Oct 1.

The White House has repeatedly urged Israel’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, to temper his retaliation to avoid the risk of a wider Middle East war.

Iran condemns ‘illegal and unjustified’ US sanctions on oil industry

Iran condemned Sunday what it called an “illegal and unjustified” expansion of US sanctions targeting its oil industry following Tehran’s missile attack on Israel earlier this month.

In a statement, foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei defended Iran’s attack on Israel and “strongly condemned” the sanctions, saying they were “illegal and unjustified.”

The United States on Friday slapped Iran with a spate of new sanctions on the country’s oil and petrochemical industry in response to Tehran’s October 1 attack against Israel.

Mr Baghaei defended Iran’s attack on Israel as being legal and insisted on Iran’s right to respond to the new sanctions.