Scotland has coldest early winter night since 1998

Scotland has recorded its coldest early winter temperatures since 1998, as snow and ice covered areas of the country overnight.

Temperatures below -10C were recorded in some parts of northern Scotland, including Braemar in Aberdeenshire which reached a low of -11.2C.

The last time -10.9C or lower was recorded on or before 19 November was in 1998.

There are currently three yellow warnings in place for snow and ice in northern Scotland, northern England, and parts of Northern Ireland, the Midlands and north-east Wales.

Snow fell across the Highlands overnight, including at Strath of Kildonan in Sutherland [Jackie O'Brien]

A dusting of snow around the chair-lift at the Glenshee Ski Centre near Braemar [PA Media]

Victoria Park in Aberdeen was covered in snow by Tuesday morning [BBC]

Tulloch Bridge near Fort William in the Highlands also reached -10.7C.

Scotland has seen not a temperature below -10C in November since 2016.

Forecasters described it as the first taste of winter, and said temperatures across the UK were expected to be lower than the mid-November average.

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice in northern Scotland lasts until 10:00 on Wednesday.

It means some pavements and cycle paths could become impassable and there is a small chance of travel delays with stranded vehicles, as well as potential train and air travel cancellations.

A road in Sutherland during a break in the wintry weather [Jackie O'Brien]

A wintry scene at Inverurie in Aberdeenshire [Doric/BBC weather Watchers]

BBC Weather Watcher Jay Walker's picture shows the Five Sisters of Kintail from the top of Mam Ratagan Pass near Shiel Bridge [Jay Walker/BBC Weather Watchers]

Meanwhile, the Scottish Avalanche Information Service has said its new season of forecasts for six mountain areas would start on 12 December.

BBC Weather says forecasting snow is difficult at lower levels, especially in mid-November when the ground and surrounding seas are still relatively warm compared to midwinter.

By this coming weekend, forecasters are expecting the cold air to be replaced by milder south-westerly winds - with potentially wet and very windy weather sweeping in.

As the wetter weather moves northwards there remains the risk of some snow, before it quickly thaws.

A chilly scene by the sea in Brora, Sutherland [Biba/BBC Weather Watchers]

BBC Weather Watcher Sarah J took this image in Shetland [Sarah J/BBC Weather Watchers]

