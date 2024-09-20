Scotland ‘deeply divided’ over plan to legalise assisted dying

Scotland is “deeply divided” on the controversial legislation allowing assisted dying, according to an official consultation that found major concerns about the sanctity of human life being eroded.

Holyrood’s health committee, which is examining the Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill, received more than 20,000 responses.

Almost three-quarters (74 per cent) of the 13,820 people who submitted shorter responses supported the introduction of assisted dying for adults in the final stages of a terminal illness.

But an official response showed that 93 per cent of the 7,236 people who made more detailed submissions on the proposals were opposed. Overall, 10,120 people were strongly opposed to the bill, while 10,380 fully supported it.

The most important factors influencing supporters’ decision to back the bill were reducing suffering, increasing personal dignity and providing those who are dying with autonomy.

Opponents most commonly cited concerns about the sanctity of life and the risk that vulnerable people would be coerced or that their lives would be “devalued”.

There were also concerns that over time the eligibility criteria would be broadened and safeguards reduced, with critics pointing to concerns about how a similar law has operated in Canada.

Despite two previous attempts to legalise assisted dying at Holyrood, Mr McArthur has expressed confidence it would pass this time - PORNPAK KHUNATORN/ISTOCKPHOTO

Liam McArthur, the Liberal Democrat MSP behind the legislation, welcomed the support it received but campaigners against the plans said backing for the move had “significantly declined in recent years.”

Sir Keir Starmer has committed to giving MPs a free vote on legalising assisted dying south of the border and said he supports a change in the law.

Mr McArthur’s legislation would give mentally competent people aged 16 or over who have been diagnosed with a terminal condition the right to end their life.

People would not be able to opt for the procedure for any other reason, and safeguards would include independent assessments by two doctors and a 14-day cooling-off period.

In addition, there would also be a requirement for those requesting an assisted death to have lived in Scotland for at least a year and they must administer the life-ending medication themselves.

‘Legislation set to pass’

Two previous attempts at Holyrood to change the law on the issue were decisively defeated but Mr McArthur has expressed confidence it would pass this time.

It has won support from Dame Easter Rantzen, who is considering travelling to Switzerland for an assisted death after being diagnosed with stage four lung cancer, and Dame Prue Leith.

MSPs are to get a free vote on the legislation but Douglas Ross, the outgoing Scottish Tory leader, and Anas Sarwar, his Labour counterpart, have indicated they will oppose it.

But John Swinney, the First Minister, said in June that he was “wrestling” with whether to back it.

Mr McArthur, the Orkney MSP, said: “I was pleased to see a majority of respondents declaring their support for my bill and rightly emphasising the importance of reducing suffering and upholding personal dignity and autonomy.”

He added: “We can see from some of the harrowing testimonies to the consultation that what we have right now does not work to keep dying people, their families and other vulnerable people safe.

“I look forward to making the case for greater choice and compassion to the committee as they undertake their detailed scrutiny of the bill.”

Catherine Robinson, the spokesperson for Right to Life UK, said: “Despite a massive campaign from assisted suicide groups to introduce assisted suicide to Scotland and mobilise the public to respond to the consultation, the results of this consultation indicate there is not overwhelming support for Liam McArthur’s assisted suicide bill from the general public. Instead, the responses indicate the public is deeply divided on the issue”.