Scotland ‘deeply divided’ over plan to legalise assisted dying

Simon Johnson
·3 min read
The latest report reveals the Scottish public is split over Liam McArthur's assisted dying bill
The latest report reveals the Scottish public is split over Liam McArthur’s assisted dying bill - JEFF J MITCHELL/GETTY IMAGES

Scotland is “deeply divided” on the controversial legislation allowing assisted dying, according to an official consultation that found major concerns about the sanctity of human life being eroded.

Holyrood’s health committee, which is examining the Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill, received more than 20,000 responses.

Almost three-quarters (74 per cent) of the 13,820 people who submitted shorter responses supported the introduction of assisted dying for adults in the final stages of a terminal illness.

But an official response showed that 93 per cent of the 7,236 people who made more detailed submissions on the proposals were opposed. Overall, 10,120 people were strongly opposed to the bill, while 10,380 fully supported it.

The most important factors influencing supporters’ decision to back the bill were reducing suffering, increasing personal dignity and providing those who are dying with autonomy.

Opponents most commonly cited concerns about the sanctity of life and the risk that vulnerable people would be coerced or that their lives would be “devalued”.

There were also concerns that over time the eligibility criteria would be broadened and safeguards reduced, with critics pointing to concerns about how a similar law has operated in Canada.

Despite two previous attempts to legalise assisted dying at Holyrood, Mr McArthur has expressed confidence it would pass this time
Despite two previous attempts to legalise assisted dying at Holyrood, Mr McArthur has expressed confidence it would pass this time - PORNPAK KHUNATORN/ISTOCKPHOTO

Liam McArthur, the Liberal Democrat MSP behind the legislation, welcomed the support it received but campaigners against the plans said backing for the move had “significantly declined in recent years.”

Sir Keir Starmer has committed to giving MPs a free vote on legalising assisted dying south of the border and said he supports a change in the law.

Mr McArthur’s legislation would give mentally competent people aged 16 or over who have been diagnosed with a terminal condition the right to end their life.

People would not be able to opt for the procedure for any other reason, and safeguards would include independent assessments by two doctors and a 14-day cooling-off period.

In addition, there would also be a requirement for those requesting an assisted death to have lived in Scotland for at least a year and they must administer the life-ending medication themselves.

‘Legislation set to pass’

Two previous attempts at Holyrood to change the law on the issue were decisively defeated but Mr McArthur has expressed confidence it would pass this time.

It has won support from Dame Easter Rantzen, who is considering travelling to Switzerland for an assisted death after being diagnosed with stage four lung cancer, and Dame Prue Leith.

MSPs are to get a free vote on the legislation but Douglas Ross, the outgoing Scottish Tory leader, and Anas Sarwar, his Labour counterpart, have indicated they will oppose it.

But John Swinney, the First Minister, said in June that he was “wrestling” with whether to back it.

Mr McArthur, the Orkney MSP, said: “I was pleased to see a majority of respondents declaring their support for my bill and rightly emphasising the importance of reducing suffering and upholding personal dignity and autonomy.”

He added: “We can see from some of the harrowing testimonies to the consultation that what we have right now does not work to keep dying people, their families and other vulnerable people safe.

“I look forward to making the case for greater choice and compassion to the committee as they undertake their detailed scrutiny of the bill.”

Catherine Robinson, the spokesperson for Right to Life UK, said: “Despite a massive campaign from assisted suicide groups to introduce assisted suicide to Scotland and mobilise the public to respond to the consultation, the results of this consultation indicate there is not overwhelming support for Liam McArthur’s assisted suicide bill from the general public. Instead, the responses indicate the public is deeply divided on the issue”.

Latest Stories

  • 'I don't think I've ever respected Jagmeet Singh more': Canadians back NDP leader after 'corrupted b------' altercation with hecklers in Ottawa

    Jagmeet Singh's training as an MMA fighter in high school is being credited for his confidence in standing up against "bullies."

  • Critics Shatter Donald Trump’s Latest Rant, Which Is About … *Checks Notes*… Windows

    They pointed out the cracks in the former president's claim.

  • Ex-GOP Official Hits Donald Trump With A Cold, Harsh Truth On CNN

    Geoff Duncan talked about the "epitome of stupidity" when it came to Trump-devoted Republicans.

  • Fox News hosts furious after Kamala Harris gets jubilant reception at ‘meanest’ spice shop

    Vice president said her visit to Penzeys Spices gave her some much-needed respite from debate prep against her Republican rival

  • Melania Trump Resurfaces To Defend Her Nude Pics, And Stephen Colbert Is Totally Baffled

    The former first lady, who hasn't been seen much on the campaign trail, defended her "celebration of the human form."

  • Republicans assess potential fallout for Trump from North Carolina bombshell

    Republicans in North Carolina and nationally are assessing the potential fallout for former President Donald Trump from a bombshell report alleging that Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, the party's gubernatorial nominee, posted disturbing and inflammatory statements on a forum of a pornographic website. CNN reported Thursday that Robinson, behind an anonymous username he allegedly used elsewhere, made the comments more than a decade ago, including supporting slavery, calling himself a "black NAZI" and recalling memories of him "peeping" on women in the shower as a 14-year-old. ABC News has not independently verified the comments were made by Robinson, and he insisted in a video posted to X prior to the story's publication that "those are not the words of Mark Robinson."

  • Kerstin Emhoff Expertly Claps Back At Sarah Huckabee Sanders' Kamala Harris Dig

    The former White House press secretary took a jab at the vice president for not having biological children.

  • Even Kellyanne Conway Is Concerned About Trump's Laura Loomer Connection

    The onetime Trump adviser said she's had several conversations with her former boss about his new confidante.

  • Teamsters Announce Election Move after Flirting With Trump

    Kamala Harris suffered a blow to her campaign Wednesday when the Teamsters, one of the most influential labor unions with long ties to the Democratic Party, declined to make a presidential endorsement.The announcement from the leadership of the 1.3-million-member International Brotherhood of Teamsters marked the first time in nearly three decades the union sat out a presidential election. In every presidential election since 1996—the last year the Teamsters did not endorse a presidential candida

  • Dem Rep. Jared Moskowitz Publicly Mocks James Comer’s Stalled Biden Probe

    Florida Rep. Jared Moskowitz landed a two-in-one dig at Republicans during a House Oversight Committee hearing Thursday, simultaneously mocking Donald Trump’s much-criticized debate answer about health care and the GOP’s stalled impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.Holding up Rep. James Comer’s 300-page report, the Democratic congressman turned to the committee chairman and in jest asked him about when the American people should expect to see an impeachment vote.“When are we going to sch

  • Trump asked New Yorkers ‘what have you got to lose’ by voting for him. The answers came thick and fast

    ‘With crime at record levels, with terrorists and criminals pouring in, and with inflation eating your hearts out, vote for Donald Trump,’ Republican nominee pleads

  • Maria Bartiromo Is Back With a New Trump–Diddy Conspiracy

    Pro-Trump, conspiracy-friendly Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo donned her tinfoil hat again Wednesday when she said that rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs’ arrest and indictment earlier this week for sex trafficking and other charges was designed to take attention away from an attempted assassination of Donald Trump last Sunday.After demanding to hear more from Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, Bartiromo framed the issue this way: “They” want questions about the attempted assassinatio

  • Trump Tells Jewish GOP Group Who He’d Blame for Losing: Jews

    Donald Trump said Jewish Americans would be to blame if he lost the election—as he attacked the most senior Jewish elected official as “Hamas all the way.”The Republican candidate used a speech Thursday to Jewish Republicans called “Fighting Antisemitism in America” to make the series of astonishing claims.He attacked the Jewish community for appearing likely to vote more Democratic than Republican, and said, “In my opinion the Jewish people would have a lot to do with a loss if I’m at 40 per ce

  • Russia warns West and Ukraine of 'disastrous consequences' if Kyiv moves against Belarus

    Russia warned the West and Ukraine on Friday of "disastrous consequences" if Kyiv moved against close Russian ally Belarus, making clear it would intervene to defend a country where it has deployed tactical nuclear weapons. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters that Moscow was concerned by what she called increasingly "provocative" activity on the border with Belarus, saying she did not rule out that there could be attempts to escalate in the region. Days after Ukraine's surprise Aug. 6 incursion into Russia's Kursk region, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko - a loyal ally of President Vladimir Putin - suggested, without providing evidence, that Kyiv may have ideas about attacking Belarus.

  • Guess Who's Set To Play JD Vance In Tim Walz’s Debate Prep Sessions

    They have a record of telling the truth on Fox News.

  • I'm Shocked That This Fox News Segment Broke Down Why Women Largely Prefer Harris Over Trump

    Breaking news: Women don't like being called dumb.

  • Republicans Are in a Civil War Over Trump’s Weed Plan

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is fuming mad with state GOP lawmakers who he says aren’t doing enough to stop a ballot measure—supported by former president Donald Trump—that would legalize marijuana in the state, according to a report in Politico.State Republicans have kept mum on the issue, but the news outlet noted DeSantis recently started lashing out against his colleagues who, unlike him he says, aren’t fighting to stop possible legalization.“You say you’re all about these issues, and then when

  • Ex-Bush WH Official Says Trump Springfield Visit Could Arrive At 'Absolute Worst Time'

    Pete Seat, a spokesperson under George W. Bush's administration, warned Trump and Vance to "stay away" from a community rocked by their racist lie.

  • Putin ally warns West of nuclear war over Ukraine

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -A close ally of President Vladimir Putin warned Western governments on Thursday that a nuclear war would ensue if they gave the green light for Ukraine to use long-range Western weapons to strike targets deep inside Russia. Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of the lower house of parliament and a member of Putin's Security Council, was responding to a vote in the European Parliament urging EU countries to give such approval to Kyiv. "What the European Parliament is calling for leads to a world war using nuclear weapons," Volodin wrote on Telegram.

  • Trump Shocked That ‘a Woman’ Is ‘Somehow Doing Better’ Than Biden in 2024 Race

    Donald Trump appeared to express surprise Wednesday that “a woman,” Kamala Harris, is “somehow doing better” than Joe Biden in the election race against him.In a freewheeling and mostly lighthearted appearance on the Fox News talk show Gutfeld!, Trump as is typical rattled off a few recycled old bits—military pilots who look “better” than Tom Cruise and told him they saw UFOs were brought back from June, for example.But when it came time to discuss his second Democratic opponent in this year’s p