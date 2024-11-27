Scotland’s NHS ‘getting worse while England’s hospitals improve substantially’

Delays at Accident & Emergency are all still rising in Scotland, the Institute for Fiscal Studies think tank found - JEFF J MITCHELL/GETTY IMAGES

Scotland’s NHS is continuing to get worse while hospitals in England are improving “substantially”, according to expert analysis that delivered a “damning verdict on the SNP’s mismanagement”.

Nicola Sturgeon and her then health secretary, Humza Yousaf, published an NHS recovery plan in 2021 that aimed to increase inpatient and day case activity to 15 per cent above pre-pandemic levels this year.

But the respected Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) found hospital activity in Scotland remains “stubbornly” below the levels recorded before Covid, despite the taxpayer funding huge increases in staffing.

Waiting lists for planned operations and long delays for cancer treatment, Accident & Emergency and diagnostic tests are all still rising in Scotland, the think tank found.

But it said that all these waiting lists were falling in England, with “many measures of hospital activity now substantially above pre-pandemic levels”.

‘Buckling under the strain’

The IFS said that over the past year most measures of performance in Scotland have deteriorated, while in England most have improved.

This is despite the NHS in Scotland receiving more public funding per head of population, and the number of consultants being employed rising by 13 per cent since the pandemic.

Holyrood’s opposition parties said the impartial analysis was a damning indictment of SNP mismanagement, with hospitals “buckling under the strain of SNP incompetence”.

Max Warner, research economist at the IFS and the report’s author, said SNP ministers must follow the UK Government by being honest about the Scottish NHS’s poor performance and focusing on increasing hospitals’ labour productivity.

The contrasting performance in England undermined claims by John Swinney, the First Minister, that the pandemic is to blame for record waiting lists in the Scottish NHS.

‘Recovering differently’

It also raises more questions about whether Scottish workers are getting value for money in return for the higher taxes the SNP impose north of the border.

SNP ministers have repeatedly boasted that Scottish NHS workers get higher salaries than those in England, with a newly registered nurse getting £31,892 in Scotland compared with £29,970 in the English NHS.

They have also highlighted that Scotland was the only UK nation to have avoided NHS strike action, but the IFS report said English hospitals were performing better despite being “reduced by frequent and widespread industrial action”.

Mr Warner said: “The Scottish and English NHS are now recovering differently from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In Scotland, hospital activity remains below pre-pandemic levels, and waiting time performance has worsened over the last year. The same is not true in England, where performance remains poor, but is at least moving in the right direction.

“The UK Government has been honest about the poor performance of the English NHS, and has made understanding and improving NHS performance and productivity a major priority.

“It is vital the Scottish Government does the same, particularly given the concerning divergence in recovery between England and Scotland.”

Dame Jackie Baillie, Scottish Labour’s health spokesman, said Scottish hospitals were buckling under the strain of SNP incompetence - KEN JACK/GETTY IMAGES

Dame Jackie Baillie, Scottish Labour’s health spokesman, said: “This is a damning report from the independent IFS telling the Scottish Government what patients and hard-working staff have known for years — Scottish hospitals are buckling under the strain of SNP incompetence.

“The UK Labour government has been upfront about the challenges facing NHS England, but the SNP would rather resort to spin than be honest with Scots about their record after 17 years in power.”

Dr Sandesh Gulhane, the Scottish Tories’ shadow health secretary, said: “This report delivers a damning verdict on the SNP’s mismanagement of our NHS.

“It confirms that Humza Yousaf’s flimsy recovery plan was not worth the paper it was written on and has failed to remobilise crucial front-line services.”

The analysis argued that England’s NHS was an important benchmark against which to measure the Scottish health service’s performance as both were similarly affected by the pandemic.

Delayed discharges

Figures for April to June this year, showed that Scottish hospitals delivered 15 per cent fewer elective inpatient admissions, 9 per cent fewer emergency inpatient admissions and 6 per cent fewer outpatient appointments than in October to December 2019.

Total inpatient and day case activity was 6 per cent lower over the same period, with the IFS calculating that it would take another two years for this to return to pre-pandemic levels at the current rate of progress. For outpatient activity, this would take three years.

One reason for the failure to increase activity in Scotland is that patients now have a much higher average length of stay in hospital, the study found.

This was partly as a result of problems with delayed discharges, where patients that are well enough to leave hospital continue to occupy a bed, commonly because there is no social care place for them in the community.

In September, there was an average of 1,968 beds in the Scottish NHS occupied by adults who could not be discharged, compared with 1,521 in the same month in 2019.

But over the same period, the number of elective admissions to English hospitals rose by 8 per cent and outpatient appointments by 11 per cent, while the number of emergency admissions fell by 2 per cent.

The Scottish Government was approached for comment.