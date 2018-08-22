Scotland’s oldest motorsport venue for Bo'Ness Revival

Scotland’s oldest motorsport venue is set to host its 11th annual running of the Bo’ness Revival Classic Show and Hill Climb, taking place on September 1 and 2.



The Bo’ness Hill Climb, situated on the Kinneil Estate near Falkirk, was first used in 1932 and in the last decade has opened its doors each year for the revival event held on the first weekend in September.



Over 100 cars will compete in the latest hillclimb across ten classes, which encompass every era of motorsport history, and spectators will witness Austin 7s, Bentleys and Rileys, among many other marques, competing on the course.



In addition to the hillclimb, the event’s Sunday will host its classic car show wherein over 30 clubs will exhibit over 300 cars.





The Jaguar Driver’s Club and Jaguar Enthusiast’s Club are expected to stage tributes for 70 years of the XK and 50 years of the XJ6. Sunday at the event also marks the Jaguar Driver’s Club National Weekend, and the Scottish Triumph Weekend, sponsored by the TR Register. The TR Register will be out in force with an extensive entry including TR3s, TR4s and TR6s.



Joining them in the classic car show are members of the Caledonian branch of the MG Car Club, with a collection of MGB GT V8s, the MG TF and the MG RV8.







There will also be representatives from the Imp Club, with a number of Hillman Imp cars, as well as the Mini Cooper Register, Grampian Triumphs and the Morgan Sports Car Club. Individual entries include a wide array of machinery such as the Austin-Healey, Chevrolet Corvette, Ferrari 348, VW Beetle, and Lotus Elise among others.



The Heritage Arena at the event will provide a central hub for those wanting to learn more about the vehicles. Presented by Wayne Scott and Sam Colman on Sunday the arena will be entertaining the crowds and delving deeper into the history of some of the cars present.



Admission to the event is £10 and free for accompanied children aged under 15. For more details and to book tickets online visit the event’s website.