Scotland’s record NHS waiting lists will finally start coming down in 2025, promises Swinney

Scotland’s record NHS waiting lists will finally start coming down in 2025, John Swinney has pledged as the SNP was accused of leaving the health service in “permanent crisis”.

The First Minister said his objective this year was to reduce the total on waiting lists, thought to be more than 800,000, the equivalent of one in six Scots.

In a speech setting out his priorities for 2025, he claimed his government had found “a solution”, despite overseeing a large increase in the delays Scots are facing for treatment.

But he refused to say how large a reduction he wanted in waiting lists and his solution appeared to focus on spending more public money on the health service.

A recent study by the respected Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) found hospital activity in Scotland remains “stubbornly” below the levels recorded before Covid, despite the taxpayer funding huge increases in staffing.

Waiting lists for planned operations and long delays for cancer treatment, accident-and-emergency and diagnostic tests were all still rising in Scotland, the think tank found.

But it said that all these waiting lists were falling in England, with “many measures of hospital activity now substantially above pre-pandemic levels”.

A separate review by Audit Scotland warned that “difficult decisions” may be needed about whether some NHS services can continue, with major reform “urgently needed” to cope with growing demand.

Mr Swinney told an audience of civic, charity and business leaders in Edinburgh that the NHS had “served us well for 80 years, but had been left bruised by an unprecedented series of shocks” including the pandemic.

He said the health service “must be renewed if it is, once again, to thrive” and highlighted record funding in the Scottish Budget for the NHS.

“We understand the problem, and we have a solution. And, if the Budget passes, we will deliver the money we need to deliver that solution,” he said.

“It is a solution that delivers more operations, new hospitals, easier access to your GP and more dental trainees - for all this, the NHS needs this Budget to pass.”

Bruce Cartwright, chief executive of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland, challenged Mr Swinney that his solution was simply “more money”.

The First Minister insisted his government would reform the NHS, including trying to cut the number of patients in hospital who are well enough to go home.

He argued that more taxpayer funding was needed to make up for a lack of investment under the previous Tory UK Government, even though the health service is devolved.

But, Anas Sarwar, the Scottish Labour leader, said the SNP had inherited an NHS that was in robust health when it took power in 2007, but it was now in “permanent crisis”.

Speaking in Glasgow, he highlighted spiralling waiting times and drug deaths, saying: “In short, the principle of an NHS free at the point of need for all has been abandoned. And shamefully on the SNP’s watch, life expectancy has fallen.”

Russell Findlay, the Scottish Tory leader, said: “He (Swinney) talks of this Budget being a ‘turning point’ but it’s 18 years of SNP rule that has got Scotland in this state and driven people to lose hope in Holyrood’s ability to get anything done.

“The biggest hope of most Scots is an end to the SNP’s time in office, so we can move on from this era of high taxes and worsening public services.”