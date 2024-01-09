Scotland seeks opinions on conversion therapy laws

A public consultation is under way on planned laws to ban conversion therapy for sexuality or gender in Scotland.

Equalities Minister Emma Roddick said conversion practices "have absolutely no place in Scotland".

The proposed ban has raised concerns from those who fear attempts to counsel people struggling with their identity could be seen as conversion therapy.

Conversion therapy refers to practices "aiming to change or supress a person's sexual orientation or gender identity".

A 86-page proposal document was released alongside the online consultation, which closes on 2 April.

The Scottish government wants to "lead the way" on a ban after the UK government left it out of the King's Speech in November, five years after first promising it.

This followed disagreements about what form a ban should take, whether it should include talking therapies for people questioning their gender and concerns over its impact on freedom of expression and religious freedoms.

During a visit to LGBT Health and Wellbeing in Edinburgh, Ms Roddick told BBC Scotland News the ban would apply to "so-called therapy services" or "coercive behaviour" that tried to change someone's sexuality or the gender they identified as.

Equalities Minister Emma Roddick said parents would only be criminalised if they caused harm to their child

She also insisted that the right to a family life and religious beliefs would be protected.

And Ms Roddick added that an individual's actions would only qualify as a conversion practice if it was done with intent and caused "actual harm" to a victim.

The minister said conversion practices were "damaging and destructive acts that violate people's human rights" and Scotland was leading the way in the UK to ban them.

"Sadly, these practices still happen today and they have absolutely no place in Scotland," she said.

Ms Roddick added that a parent would only be criminalised if they caused harm to their child who was coming out as gay or transgender.

She said: "The consultation responses we receive will help us to further consider those measures we can take to stop the harm of conversion practices and protect those at risk while ensuring that freedoms - including freedoms of speech, religion, and belief - are safeguarded."

The law would create new criminal offences of engaging in conversion practice, which can include both providing such a service and engaging in a course of coercive behaviour - as well as taking a person out of Scotland to engage in conversion practices.

A statutory aggravation, which can be placed on another charge such as assault, would also be created, as well as the provision of civil protection orders.

Prosecutors would have to prove anyone engaging in conversion practices intended to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity and that the practices or services caused physical or psychological harm to the victim.

The document said those accused would have a defence if their actions could be proven to be "reasonable in the particular circumstances".

However, concerns have been raised about the scope of the proposed laws and the lack of clear definitions in the legislation.

The Christian Institute, which opposed Holyrood's failed "named person" guardian scheme, said they would take the Scottish government to court if a new law threatened free speech or criminalised parents and church leaders.

Deputy director Simon Calvert said: "We are particularly worried about the government's plans for 'civil protection orders'.

"The courts could impose draconian limits on the free speech of individuals based purely on activists' speculation about what they might say to gay or trans people. "Our solicitors wrote to the government preparing the ground for judicial review in February 2022."

He added: "Gay and trans people are already protected, quite rightly, from verbal and physical abuse by existing law."

The Catholic Church in Scotland said it supported laws protecting people from physical and verbal abuse, but religious bodies and organisations needed to be free to support members who wish to live in accordance with their beliefs.

Peter Kearney, from the Scottish Catholic Media Office, said there was a "worrying lack of clarity about what is meant by the term conversion practices" and warned that new legislation "could create a chilling effect and may criminalise advice or opinion given in good faith".

"We would urge the Scottish government, not to criminalise mainstream religious pastoral care, parental guidance, and medical or other professional intervention relating to sexual orientation, which is not approved by the state as acceptable," he said.

Situations that could be covered by the proposed legislation, if carried out with the intention to change or suppress a person's sexual orientation or gender identity and which cause that person harm, include:

therapy or counselling that requires a person to change or suppress on their same sex attraction

prescribing medication to suppress a person's sex drive

repeatedly or continuously controlling a person's activities and appearance

repeatedly or continuously threatening or humiliating someone.

Mark Kelvin, chief executive of LGBT Health and Wellbeing - which has been offering support to people in Scotland for two decades, said: "Whilst we'd like to think that [conversion practices] are a thing of the past, or not happening in Scotland, we know that some LGBTQ+ people in Scotland are still being subjected to these abhorrent practices and we welcome the Scottish government's leadership and action on this issue."