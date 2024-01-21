Scotland set to be hit with 80mph Storm Isha winds

stonehaven

Storm Isha is set to hit Scotland with gusts of wind of up to 80mph (128km/h) bringing a risk to life.

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for high winds across most of the country - particularly exposed coastal areas in the north.

It runs from 18:00 on Sunday until 06:00 on Monday. The risk to life could come from large waves and debris being blown inland.

There is also a yellow warning for rain for Scotland and the rest of the UK.

The storm is set to cause travel disruption with ScotRail suspending all its services from 19:00 on Sunday.

There will be no rush hour services on Monday morning.

Isha is the ninth named storm to hit the UK since September.

The Met Office said it was "relatively rare" for the whole of the country to be affected by storm warnings.

It said there is a good chance of power cuts, which could affect mobile phone signal in affected areas, while roads and bridges are likely to be shut.

Rail and bus services could face delays and cancellations.

Met Office forecaster Ellie Glaisyer said: "It's a very widespread storm and it's going to be affecting everybody. Heavy rain will affect everybody, those strong winds will affect everybody. That's the main difference to previous storms we have seen."

Heavy rain is expected to caused travel disruption

She added: "Anybody driving on Sunday evening and through Monday should be wary of water on the roads, lots of spray, perhaps some branches and trees may have fallen over causing roads to be blocked.

"There's some large waves as well that could cause disruption to ferry services and the strong winds could cause some delays to trains and plane travel."

The latest winter storm follows a week of disruption caused by snow in north and north-east Scotland.

More than 200 Highland Council schools have been closed, along with more than 60 in Aberdeenshire and almost 20 in Moray.

All schools in Shetland have been closed since Thursday.

