Scotland’s WW2 radio nationalist was really Scottish Lord Haw-Haw

Donald Grant broadcast pro-independence propaganda to Scots, but he was really a Nazi stooge - National Archives

A wartime traitor who broadcast pro-independence propaganda to Scots on the orders of Joseph Goebbels was a “rabid fascist” who had no genuine interest in Scottish sovereignty as some have thought, research has revealed.

Donald Grant, born in the Highland town of Alness in 1907, was the voice of Radio Caledonia, which claimed to be a “patriotic” station calling for an independent Scotland to make peace with Germany.

In reality, it was run by the Nazis from Berlin.

He claimed to be broadcasting covertly on behalf of the “Scottish Peace Front”, an entirely fictional organisation which it was said wanted to prevent Scots having to “bleed and die” to “save English vested interests” during the Second World War.

It had previously been assumed that Grant must have had at least some interest in Scottish independence, according to Graham Smyth, a historian whose paper on Radio Caledonia has been published in the Journal of Scottish Historical Studies.

However, his exploration of Grant’s pre-war life found no evidence he displayed any affinity with Scottish nationalism, instead aligning with vehemently fascist and anti-Semitic organisations in London, where he moved to in 1934.

‘Closely aligned with the Nazis’

Moving to Germany in 1939 and being briefly imprisoned by the Nazis after the outbreak of hostilities, Grant was swiftly freed and began working at Büro Concordia, part of Goebbels’ propaganda ministry which ran so-called “black” radio stations across Europe.

“There’s been an assumption that Grant was a Scottish nationalist in some form,” said Mr Smyth, who examined Radio Caledonia scripts, recently released by the BBC, court evidence and declassified MI5 files to build his picture of him.

“But he was an out and out rabid fascist, an anti-Semite closely aligned with the Nazis, which he seems to have got involved with after he moved to London.

“There are no links with Scottish nationalism until he’s on the station.

“A decision had already been taken by Goebbels that a Scottish nationalist station was required, and the general political direction it would follow.

“[Grant’s fascist] politics and his Scottish accent were his only qualiﬁcations.”

William Joyce, also known as Lord Haw-Haw, was the most infamous figure to be involved with Büro Concordia – an organisation of Goebbels’ ministry of propaganda – and was later hung for treason.

Lord Haw-Haw, aka William Joyce, soon after his capture. He was later hanged for treason - Imperial War Museum

However, Grant, who surrendered in October 1946, escaped with a six-month jail term after pleading guilty to seven counts of assisting the enemy.

Radio Caledonia was one of several disguised English-language Nazi propaganda stations to broadcast in Britain, with others targeted at socialists, pacifists and Welsh nationalists.

However, they gained little traction, with only Joyce’s broadcasts, which did not disguise their origin or intent, having any impact.

Mr Smyth’s analysis of Grant’s output found that it was “a jumble of material, to which little imagination or variation was applied”.

Broadcasts would start with Auld Lang Syne, include a talk from Grant and finish with a call for a separate peace for Scotland.

Mugshots taken of Donald Grant, who broadcast Nazi pro-independence propaganda to Scotland. He was captured in Baden Baden in 1946 - National Archives

Churchill was portrayed as a “mad, foul and corrupt” blundering tyrant while there were also warnings that Scots would face terrifying Nazi military might if they did not make peace, with one broadcast claiming the Germans had invented flying tanks.

Grant also sought to exploit social divisions, raising low wages for the working class and living conditions in Glasgow slums.

The station repeated the motto of “Not Scotland’s war”.

However, the Scottish press mocked the station’s failure to address the case of Rudolf Hess, the senior Nazi who took it upon himself to fly to Scotland on an apparent peace mission in May 1941.

It ceased broadcasting by the summer of 1942.

After Grant surrendered and served his jail sentence, he attempted to return to Alness but received a hostile reception from locals, leading to him emigrating to South Africa.

He is believed to have died in the 1980s.

“Given the direct and often detailed control that Goebbels exercised on the secret stations, it is certain that the policy of Scottish separatism was dictated by him, and not by Grant,” Mr Smyth said.

“How to bring about a separation from England, and what form it should take, were subjects that the station did not handle well.

“Scottish nationalist sentiment is present, but Grant had little or nothing to say of any detail or clarity about how separation from England would be brought about.”

‘It was something of a shambles’

He concluded that while there may have been some potential to appeal to “more extreme Scottish nationalists” with the “pro-German and anti-English” sentiments promoted on Radio Caledonia, the Nazi effort had ultimately been botched.

“Whatever that potential might have been, Caledonia was a clumsy effort, ill-thought and poorly executed,” the research paper said.

“In purely technical terms, it was something of a shambles. Its daily broadcasts were absent from the airwaves on many days and unintelligible on many others.

“Donald Grant was either not capable enough or committed enough to do any better.

“Radio Caledonia failed to make its mark, and its demise in July 1942 was unmourned and unnoticed.”