Scotland Yard 'working with other police forces' over MP explicit photos honeytrap scandal

Scotland Yard on Friday said its officers are working with other forces to assess reports of honeytrap sexting messages targeting MPs and a minister.

Senior Conservative MP William Wragg last night revealed he was “manipulated” into passing the personal phone numbers of colleagues to a man he met on gay dating app Grindr, after he had sent intimate pictures of himself.

A person identifying themselves as either “Charlie” or “Abi” sent flirty messages, and in some cases an explicit photo, to a number of MPs.

It is understood at least two responded by sending a picture of themselves back, the Times reported.

The Met on Friday confirmed its officers were “in contact” with parliament security and Leicestershire Police over the alleged scandal amid concerns that politicians and their staff could be victims of blackmail.

It has also heightened worries over cyberattacks and Leicestershire police said it has received a complaint of “malicious communications” against a parliamentarian.

A spokesman for the Met said: “We are in contact with colleagues in Parliamentary Security and Leicestershire Police following reporting of unsolicited messages to members of Parliament.

“We will assess any reports made to us accordingly.”

Detectives in Leicestershire are “investigating a report of malicious communications” after unsolicited messages were sent to a Leicestershire MP. It was reported to police on March 19.

Enquiries are currently ongoing, the force said in a statement.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Commons Speaker, has written to all MPs and staff to inform them that parliamentary security is investigating and urging anyone will information to come forward.

At least 12 men, including a government minister, are believed to have targeted in the alleged Westminster honeytrap scandal, an investigation by Politico found.

Mr Wragg, the MP for Hazel Grove in Greater Manchester and vice chairman of the 1922 Committee, told The Times he handed over the phone numbers of colleagues when he became “scared” that a person he had been chatting to online “had compromising things on me”.

He said he never met the man in person, but had sent photos of himself.

Mr Wragg, who has confirmed he will step down at the next general election, told the newspaper: “They wouldn’t leave me alone... I got chatting to a guy on an app and we exchanged pictures.

“We were meant to meet up for drinks, but then didn’t.

“Then he started asking for numbers of people. I was worried because he had stuff on me...

“I’ve hurt people by being weak. I was scared. I’m mortified. I’m so sorry.”

Treasury minister Gareth Davies today described the alleged sexting scam as “extremely troubling” and said MPs who feel they have been blackmailed should contact the police, not their party.

He told Times Radio that Mr Wragg’s actions were “very serious” but refused to say his colleague should be suspended from the Tory Party.

Mr Davies said: “He is continuing as a Conservative MP and it’s right that there’s investigation into what happened.

“He’s rightly apologised, and, that’s a matter for Will Wragg and the party generally.”

Asked if other MPs who feel compromised should contact the Conservative Party, Mr Davies replied: “Blackmail is a very serious matter and they should go to the police.

“They should not come to anybody else other than the police if they feel that they’re a victim of blackmail.”

Tory MP Sir Robert Goodwill said parliamentarians must be “vigilant” when speaking to members of the public because there are foreign governments who would “love to get an MP in a compromising position”.

He described a work trip to Belarus in which he received a call in the middle of the night asking if he would “like to enlist the services of a prostitute”.

“I told them where to get off, but I’m sure that was some sort of honeytrap,” he said.

“I think everyone needs to be very careful. And that isn’t just MPs... I think everyone needs to be very careful.”