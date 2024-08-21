Scotland's First Alpine Coaster Tested

The first Scottish alpine rollercoaster was being tested ahead of its opening later this year at the Midlothian Snowsports Centre in Hillend.

According to the Midlothian Snowsports Centre, the alpine coaster is 980 metres long (1,072 yards) and features a vertical drop of 170 metres (558ft), taking riders through downhill loops at up to 28 mph, allowing them to control their speed.

“For Scotland, the arrival of this Alpine coaster will mean the country gets a new largest roller coaster […] this ride will no doubt be appearing on many people