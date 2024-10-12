Scotland's former First Minister Alex Salmond dies age 69

Scotland's former First Minister Alex Salmond has died at the age of 69.

The former MP and MSP, who led the country between 2007 and 2014, took ill while in North Macedonia.

It is understood he collapsed after delivering a speech at an international conference on Saturday.

Salmond led the pro-independence side ahead of the referendum in 2014, and resigned as first minister after Scottish voters backed remaining in the UK by 55% to 45%.

He had led the SNP to power when they won the Scottish Parliament election in 2007, having previously led the party between 1990 and 2000.

Salmond, Scotland's first pro-independence first minister, then led the SNP to an unprecedented majority in the election four years later - which paved the way for the referendum to be held.

He had a spectacular fallout with his successor as SNP leader and first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, over her government’s mishandling of harassment complaints against him.

Salmond was also acquitted of serious sexual offence charges at a trial in Edinburgh in 2020.

After quitting the SNP in 2018, he set up an alternative independence supporting party, called Alba, of which he was the leader.

Alba has approached the UK foreign office for help in returning Mr Salmond’s body to the UK.

First Minister John Swinney said he was "deeply shocked and saddened" at the news and extended his condolences to Salmond's wife Moira and his family.

Swinney added: "Alex worked tirelessly and fought fearlessly for the country that he loved and for her Independence.

"He took the Scottish National Party from the fringes of Scottish politics into government and led Scotland so close to becoming an Independent country."

Former First Minister Humza Yousaf said he and Salmond had "obviously had our differences in the last few years", but praised the "enormous contribution he made to Scottish and UK politics".

Yousaf also said Salmond had helped to "transform the SNP into the dominant political force it is today".

Salmond had a spectacular fall out with his former protege Nicola Sturgeon after she succeeded him as first minister [Getty Images]

Salmond was born on Hogmanay 1954 in Linlithgow and went on to study economic and medieval history at the University of St Andrews, where he joined the SNP almost immediately after arriving in 1973.

He later worked as an assistant economist for the UK government's Department of Agriculture and Fisheries for Scotland before moving on the the Royal Bank of Scotland, where he worked for seven years as an economist, eventually coming to specialise in oil and gas.

He served as the SNP MP for Banff and Buchan between 1987 and 2010 and was elected as party leader in 1990.

Salmond was elected to the Scottish Parliament when it was created in 1999, but stood down as party leader a year later before being re-elected in 2004.

Sir Keir Starmer described Salmond as being a "monumental figure of Scottish and UK politics".

The prime minister said: "For more than 30 years, Alex Salmond was a monumental figure of Scottish and UK politics. He leaves behind a lasting legacy.

"As first minister of Scotland he cared deeply about Scotland's heritage, history and culture, as well as the communities he represented as MP and MSP over many years of service.

"My thoughts are with those who knew him, his family and his loved ones. On behalf of the UK government, I offer them our condolences today."

Starmer's predecessor as prime minister, Rishi Sunak, said: "Alex Salmond was a huge figure in our politics.

"While I disagreed with him on the constitutional question, there was no denying his skill in debate or his passion for politics. May he rest in peace."