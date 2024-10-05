Scotland's papers: Carbon plan 'snub' and teacher attacks warning

Latest Stories
"You Can Always Spot The Americans. They’re Wearing..." — 19 People Shared The Things That Make Americans Stick Out Abroad
"You guys are TOO friendly; what the F***."
- HuffPost
CNN Exposes 'Exorbitant' Demand It Received From Melania Trump's Book Publisher
The network said it did not agree to the "unusual" payment request, which the publisher said was sent in error.
- CNN
CNN requested an interview with Melania Trump. Her book publisher asked for $250,000 in exchange
Nearly two months ago, CNN reached out to Melania Trump’s book publisher to request an interview with the former first lady ahead of her upcoming memoir. After several exchanges about a possible interview, the publisher sent an unusual demand last week: an interview would cost $250,000.
- People
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh Follows Kate Middleton's Lead with Rare Media Appearance
The Duchess of Edinburgh will read a children's book on an upcoming episode of 'CBeebies Bedtime Stories' two years after Princess Kate did the same
- CoinDesk
HBO Is Joining Search for Bitcoin's Satoshi. Past Attempts Haven’t Turned Out Great.
HBO says it knows who Satoshi is.
- People
Decadeslong Treasure Hunt Believed to Come to an End After Person Finds Owl Statuette Buried in 1993
Author and hunt creator Max Valentin released his book, 'On the Trail of the Golden Owl,' in 1993 — spawning decades of searching in France
- BANG Showbiz
Reese Witherspoon announces her debut novel
Reese Witherspoon has announced that she is writing a novel in collaboration with bestselling author Harlan Coben.
- The Daily Beast
Michael Moore Warns This Move Could Cost Kamala Harris The Election
On the same day Vice President Kamala Harris is campaigning in Flint, Michigan, filmmaker Michael Moore is warning of a fatal “mistake that could be made in these final 4-5 weeks” until Election Day.“If Harris is advised by her wealthy donors to shun the left and drop her more progressive positions in favor of a ‘move to the center,’” Moore writes in a new Substack post, it could “reduce or depress the vote.” The Fahrenheit 9/11 director grew up in the suburbs of Flint, and made the Midwestern c
- Miami Herald
An A-list actor was at one of Diddy’s infamous parties. Then he ‘stormed out’: report
The rapper remains behind bars
- The Daily Beast
Trump Made Crass Jokes About Death of Rally Attendee in Leaked Recording
Donald Trump was reportedly caught on tape turning the grieving widow of a man who died at one of his rallies into a source of amusement for his super-wealthy dinner guests.The recording, obtained by The Guardian, apparently comes from a private meal Trump held Aug. 10 in Aspen, Colorado. In it, the Republican presidential nominee reportedly recalled a meeting with the wife of Corey Comperatore, the man who was killed by shots fired at Trump by Thomas Crooks at a Pennsylvania rally in July.“So t
- CBC
Ontario man who posted hospital selfie with woman's dying father sentenced to 60 days in jail
A London, Ont., man., who posted a selfie online showing him with a dying man in a Windsor hospital last year has received two months of jail time. Bubba Pollock is an activist who's protested against drag queens and drag storytimes. He was sentenced in a Windsor courtroom on Friday for his actions against Britt Leroux and the Windsor woman's terminally ill father."I'm happy that he's gonna be held responsible," Leroux said outside court. "I'm fearful that he's not going to learn anything in jai
- HuffPost
Liz Cheney Splotches Donald Trump With Golden Line About Her Past
The lifelong Republican's zing came during a joint rally appearance with Donald Trump's Democratic rival, Kamala Harris.
- The Daily Beast
Liz Cheney’s Speech Seriously Hurt Donald Trump’s Feelings
Donald Trump launched into an unhinged attack on Liz Cheney after the former Republican congresswoman denounced him in a speech at a Kamala Harris campaign event on Thursday afternoon.“Liz Cheney lost her Congressional Seat by the largest margin in the history of Congress for a sitting Representative,” he fumed in a Truth Social post after the former Wyoming rep’s remarks. “The people of Wyoming are really smart! She is a low IQ War Hawk that, as a member of the J6 Unselect Committee of Politica
- HuffPost
Trump Souvenir Vendors Brawl Before Michigan MAGA Rally
The former president's campaign team said the Trump merchandise sellers were ejected.
- The Daily Beast
Judge Scolds ‘Privileged’ MAGA Election Official During Searing Sentencing
A Colorado judge threw the book at a MAGA folk hero on Thursday after bizarre scenes in court that included “magnetic mattresses” and courtroom outbursts. Tina Peters, the infamous election-denying Colorado clerk who tried to help Donald Trump overturn 2020 election results, was sentenced to nine years in prison—a far cry from probation, as her attorneys had asked for. Peters, 68, was found guilty last month of allowing a man associated with MyPillow’s Mike Lindell to enter the Mesa County elect
- The Daily Beast
CNN Reporter Warns Kamala Harris Campaign Looks ‘Like a Loser’
CNN data reporter Harry Enten says that one key statistic may spell serious trouble for Vice President Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign just one month out from the election—so much so that a win would be, in his words, “historically unprecedented.”In a segment with host John Berman, Enten analyzed the polling data around the question, “Do you think the country is on the right track?” Apparently, just 28 percent of Americans think that the United States is currently headed in the right direct
- HuffPost
George Conway Flips A Republican Dog Whistle Right Back On Donald Trump In New Ad
The conservative lawyer put a whole new taunting spin on one GOP line of attack.
- BuzzFeed
Older Adults Are Calling Out Things They Think Are A Huge Waste Of Money, And I Never Considered Some Of Them
"The first one that came to my mind: HOA fees."
- The Daily Beast
Trump Denies Making False Post of Endorsement from Top American Banker
Donald Trump can’t seem to keep his endorsements straight. The Republican presidential nominee’s account on Truth Social shared a screenshot on Friday claiming JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon had endorsed him for president.This came as a surprise to everyone, including Dimon. A spokesperson for the executive quickly called out Trump’s post as a lie, making clear in a call to CNBC that Dimon “has not endorsed anyone.” Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals d
- Elle
Kylie Jenner Looks Unrecognisable With An Almond Blonde Micro-Bob
Kylie Jenner just switched out her black hair for an almond blonde micro-bob and she looks entirely different.