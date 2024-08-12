Scotland's papers: 'Deadly' ambulance delays and Yousaf and Musk clash

Latest Stories
Former YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki has died
She was 56 years old.
- HuffPost
Celine Dion Sinks Trump Campaign's Use Of Iconic Song With 4-Word Question
Videos posted online from a rally in Montana showed that the singer's famous track played in the background.
- The Daily Beast
Trump’s Anger Out of Control as Poll Numbers Keep Cratering
Donald Trump’s advisers are getting increasingly anxious about his flailing public appearances since the attempt on his life and Democrats’ presidential candidate switcheroo—all while knowing he’s unlikely to change. According to a new Axios report, Trump has grown increasingly angry and frustrated in private as Kamala Harris has surpassed him in multiple polls, a lead that’s only likely to grow after next week’s Democratic National Convention. Fresh polling from The New York Times on Saturday s
- The Daily Beast
‘Manipulated’ Trump Blows Up Billionaire Megadonor’s Phone With Angry Texts
Donald Trump ordered one of his closest aides to bombard a billionaire Republican backer with abusive texts accusing her of employing his Republican rivals, a new report has revealed.The angry former president targeted Miriam Adelson, one of the Republican Party’s wealthiest backers, over claims that her $100m “Preserve America” PAC was being run by “RINOs”—Republicans In Name Only, The New York Times reported.The messages said that her late husband Sheldon Adelson, the billionaire casino boss w
- INSIDER
A couple tested out life in Canada and Italy. They chose to move where salaries are lower but life is sweeter.
A millennial couple who tried North America and Europe decided to settle where jobs pay less but the food and social life are better overall.
- People
Kate Middleton and Prince William (with a Bold New Beard!) Team Up with Snoop Dogg in Surprise Olympics Video
The Prince and Princess of Wales continued the royal tradition of supporting British athletes as they competed at the Olympics — although this year they cheered from afar
- HuffPost
OOF: Trump Campaign's Anti-Kamala Harris Signs Have 1 Major Flaw
You might have to squint to see what happened.
- Indiewire
Tom Cruise Descends on Olympics Closing Ceremony to Carry Flag from Paris to Los Angeles — Watch
Cruise's stunt featured him rappelling into the Stad de France to collect the Olympic flag, then skydiving onto the Hollywood Sign.
- HuffPost
'Angry' Donald Trump Fumes At New York Times Over Reporting On His Helicopter Story
The former president reportedly "excoriated" the paper before blasting "Two Failing New York Times 'reporters'" on his Truth Social platform.
- CNN
Former California lawmaker Nate Holden says he was on the scary helicopter ride with Trump
Former Los Angeles city councilman and state senator Nate Holden said Friday that he was with former President Donald Trump in the helicopter ride that made an emergency landing, despite Trump saying it was former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown.
- The Canadian Press
Canada's gold medal in men's 4x100 relay came with a warning
PARIS — Aaron Brown tried to warn everybody. But they didn't listen.
- The Hill
Walz hits back at Team Trump: He ‘knows nothing about service’
Gov. Tim Walz (D-Minn.) criticized former President Trump, saying he knows “nothing about service,” as the campaign trail debate over Walz’s military record continues. Walz, speaking at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, said he was proud to wear the “uniform of this country” for 24 years. “Each of you talk about service, Donald Trump…
- The Wrap
Isaac Hayes Estate Demands Trump Pay $3 Million for Unlawful Use of ‘Hold On (I’m Coming)’ at Campaign Events
Representatives for the late soul singer say they will file a lawsuit on Aug. 16 if their requests are not met The post Isaac Hayes Estate Demands Trump Pay $3 Million for Unlawful Use of ‘Hold On (I’m Coming)’ at Campaign Events appeared first on TheWrap.
- The Daily Beast
Trump’s 271-Page Dossier of JD Vance’s ‘Vulnerabilities’ Hacked by Iran
The Trump campaign accused Iran of a hack-and-leak operation Saturday, after a 271-page dossier of JD Vance’s “vulnerabilities” was sent to at least two news organizations.The internal campaign vetting report on Vance was sent to Politico and The Washington Post from an AOL.com email address, along with a document on Marco Rubio, the Florida senator who was not chosen as Donald Trump’s running mate.Hours after Politico revealed it received the materials, the Trump campaign said it had been hacke
- The New York Times
New Battleground Polls Show Harris Has Fundamentally Changed the Race
If there were any doubt whether Vice President Kamala Harris has transformed this year’s presidential election, Saturday morning’s latest New York Times/Siena College polls put it to rest. In the first Times/Siena College swing state polls since her entry into the race, Harris leads former President Donald Trump by 4 points each in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin among likely voters. It’s a major shift from previous Times/Siena polls, which found Trump leading Harris and President Joe Biden
- The Daily Beast
JD Vance Stuns CNN Host by Calling Stepmom Kamala Harris ‘Anti-Child’
Donald Trump’s running mate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) continued his brazen framing of Democrats as “anti-child” on Sunday, referencing COVID-19 masking as an attempt to paint his opposition as out of touch as he struggles through a weeks-long, often self-inflicted battering over his past comments.Vance told CNN host Dana Bash that Democrats had become “anti-family” in policy and that Kamala Harris’ campaign was taking his “childless cat ladies” out of context. Before becoming a senator, he told ex-Fo
- USA TODAY
She once stormed the Capitol for Trump. Now, she’ll be supporting Kamala Harris in November
Pamela Hemphill who once stormed the Capitol for former President Donald Trump will be supporting Vice President Kamala Harris in November.
- The Hill
Trump stokes fears with ‘unconstitutional’ Harris talk
Former President Trump is setting off alarms among critics as he pushes the claim that Vice President Harris’s ascent to become the Democratic nominee is somehow unconstitutional, with some warning he could be laying the groundwork to contest an electoral defeat as he did in 2020. Trump has repeatedly sought to cast Harris replacing President…
- Sky News
Humiliating blow for Putin as Russia's bloody war against Ukraine is brought far closer to home
With his troops battling hard inside Russia, Ukraine's president has finally broken his silence on an invasion that has stunned his much larger and more powerful neighbour. Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the operation, which began on Tuesday in Russia's southwestern Kursk region, as "our actions to push the war out into the aggressor's territory". Giving a further indication of the goal of the surprise assault, he said: "Ukraine is proving that it really knows how to restore justice and guarantees exactly the kind of pressure that is needed - pressure on the aggressor."
- GOBankingRates
In Less Than a Year, You Might Not Be Able to Travel to These Six Locations
Many people have a bucket list of one or several travel locations they would like to visit. And these bucket-list destinations are probably going to cost you a lot of money. Check Out: 11 Expensive...