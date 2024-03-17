Scotland's papers: FM's family homes row and union boss bully probe

Prince William and Kate Middleton were once the golden royal couple set to save the monarchy, but that laid-back and affectionate PR strategy is ruined.
Unfortunately, we have some bad news for you: You’re probably doing your laundry all wrong.
Former president says his fans’ political enemies are ‘not people’ in some cases
A body language expert analyzed Prince William amid Kate Middleton's Mother's Day photoshop scandal and had a lot to say about his "fixed" smile.
NewsmaxDonald Trump, who was impeached for inciting supporters to storm the U.S. Capitol in an effort to overturn his 2020 electoral loss, warned on Saturday that there will be a “bloodbath” for the auto industry if he doesn’t win the election this November.In his first campaign appearance since officially becoming the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, the former president headlined a rally in Ohio to whip up support for Bernie Moreno ahead of Tuesday’s GOP Senate primary. Moreno, a h
She hit the red carpet with her grandmothers at the 'Immaculate' premiere.
“Once you see it’s not going the way you thought it should, you need to let it go. She looks ridiculous grabbing at Jennifer Lawrence like that.”
The singer was diagnosed with the rare neurological disease back in December 2022
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis calling law enforcement to Florida's spring break locations misses bigger beachfront crime scene at Palm Beach's Mar-a-Lago.
A simple exercise can reveal your heart health, and there are easy ways to improve it, a cardiologist said.
Millions of holidaymakers visit the Costa de Sol and Málaga, one of its most popular destinations, every year, but now locals are saying enough is enough.
The 6% commission, a standard in home purchase transactions, is no more.
Michael Whatley rhetorically asked Friday, “Were you better off four years ago than you are today? The answer for this entire country is no.”
An optometrist shares why this seemingly harmless item can lead to bigger issues with your eye health.
Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney has stepped out in yet another jaw-dropping ensemble this week, and it honestly might be our favourite look to date. See photos
Find out how to pronounce common Irish names with our audio guide, plus read our Irish language hacks so you figure out names yourself.
In broad daylight on a Ukrainian road, a sudden explosion may have just altered war strategies.
Donald Trump said on Saturday if he does not win November's presidential election it will mean the likely end of American democracy. The Republican presidential candidate, speaking to supporters in Ohio, made the claim after repeating his baseless assertion that his 2020 election defeat to Democratic President Joe Biden was the result of election fraud. During an outdoor speech that was whipped by strong winds and punctuated by some profane language, Trump predicted that if he does not win the Nov. 5 general election, American democracy will come to an end.
Former President Donald Trump takes the stage at Ohio rally