Scotland's papers: Hospitality 'hammer blow' and 'MPs in vile chats'

- Hello!
Donald Trump makes decision on Prince Harry's living arrangements
Donald Trump has previously hinted he may decide to deport Prince Harry from the United States and the President of the United States has now said whether the Duke can remain in the country
- The Daily Beast
Taylor Swift Looks Shocked After Being Booed by Super Bowl Crowd
It seems that the Super Bowl crowd this year isn’t keen to welcome Taylor Swift with open arms, as the pop star was aggressively booed during Sunday’s game when she appeared on the jumbotron. The Folklore artist was in attendance at the New Orleans Superdome Sunday night cheering on partner Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs as they battled it out against the Philadelphia Eagles. She was seen alongside rapper Ice Spice and stylist Ashley Avignone. At one point during the game’s first quarte
- The Daily Beast
Prince Harry Appears to Shade Trump After His Meghan Markle Comments
Prince Harry appeared to up the ante in his simmering feud with Donald Trump Sunday, making a fire-breathing speech to open the Invictus Games in Canada in which he said the competitors' “courage, values and humanity” deserved special respect at a time “when there is no shortage of crises, no absence of uncertainty, no lack of weak moral character in the world.” Traditionally, members of the royal family avoid all mentions of global affairs lest they risk being seen to interfere in politics, let
- HuffPost
Kanye West Said He Named His Upcoming Album 'Bully' After Learning That His 9-Year-Old Son Saint West 'Kicked' A Child For Being 'Weak'
“I was like, 'This man is really a bully right here,'” Ye laughed.
- Glamour
Taylor Swift Just Ended the Fan Debate Over Her ‘T’ Thigh Chain at the 2025 Super Bowl
Swifties can stop arguing over the meaning of her Grammys jewelry.
- Yahoo Canada Style
Nelly Furtado meets Meghan Markle, Prince Harry at Invictus Games in Vancouver: 'They're beautiful, that's for sure'
The Canadian "I'm Like a Bird" singer says she had "so much fun" performing at the event, which kicked off on Saturday.
- Hello!
Meghan Markle gives husband Prince Harry a passionate kiss on stage as Invictus Games begins - video
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry kicked off the Invictus Games 2025 in the most romantic way! See video
- Hello!
Carrie Johnson's wild-haired children steal the show during family day out
Carrie Johnson is now fully recovered from her bout of pneumonia and enjoyed a fun-filled Saturday with her family as they headed to Warwick Castle – see the incredible photos
- Yahoo Canada Style
Sophie Grégoire Trudeau says she wishes she 'understood the people I've loved better when it was time'
The former TV host and writer shared a video where she answered 73 questions asked by a friend.
- BuzzFeed
21 Signs From This Week That'll Make You Laugh So Hard You'll Just Plain Pass Out
"Are you kind, bearded, and OK-looking? Perfect, we need your sperm."
- People
Taylor Swift Arrives at 2025 Super Bowl to Cheer on Travis Kelce with Haim Sisters, Ice Spice
On Sunday, Feb. 9, the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Philadelphia Eagles
- Yahoo News Canada
Kendrick Lamar halftime reaction: ‘Real black culture' to ‘very underwhelming,' fans are divided on the rapper’s Drake-trolling Super Bowl performance
What did you think of Kendrick Lamar's Drake-trolling halftime show? Some fans are praising it's representation of true Black culture, while others found it underwhelming.
- Hello!
Death in Paradise fans in tears as fan-favourite character teases shock exit
Death in Paradise fans are devastated after a beloved character hints at leaving the BBC drama.
- People
Woman Says She Was 'Villainized' for Not Taking Her Ex to the ER — Even Though He Dumped Her Months Ago
The woman — who detailed the incident on Reddit — says her ex-boyfriend is accusing her of putting her work above his needs
- The Daily Beast
Trump Shades Taylor Swift Over Super Bowl Crowd Diss
President Donald Trump loves comparing a crowd to clap back at his biggest critics, and for his latest smug roast, Taylor Swift was the target to take the hit. In a Truth Social post published during Sunday’s Super Bowl, the president posted side-by-side videos comparing the reactions he and Swift received from the game’s crowd. The first clip captured the roaring cheers the president was met with when he appeared on the stadium’s jumbotron. Meanwhile the second video featured one of the most ta
- WWD
Demi Moore Nods to ‘The Substance’ in Sheer ‘Eye’ Dress by Dior at Directors Guild Awards
The actress' sheer look came from Dior's spring 2018 couture collection.
- Hello!
Hugh Bonneville makes first public appearance with girlfriend Heidi Kadlecova
Hugh Bonneville and Heidi Kadlecova have made their first public appearance as a couple, stepping out for the Mostly British Film Festival.
- BuzzFeed
Maniacally Laughing At These 30 Clever Posts From Women This Week That Serve As A Wonderful Distraction From *The Horrors*
"At this point I don’t know if I’m fighting demons or if I am the demon" —@ALadyNamedKatie
- People
Jay-Z Has Family Day at Super Bowl 2025 with Daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi
This is the second year in a row that the "Empire State of Mind" rapper has brought his two daughters to the Super Bowl
- People
Justin and Hailey Bieber Have Pizza Dinner Date with Friends as He Continues to Tease Potential Music Comeback
The two-time Grammy winner and his wife ate dinner at Brooklyn pizza joint Lucali in New York City on Thursday, Feb. 6