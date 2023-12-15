Scotland's papers: 'Justice for Caroline' and tax plan warning

Tuesday's attack on Kyivstar, which counts more than half of Ukraine's population as mobile subscribers, knocked out services and damaged IT infrastructure and air raid alert systems in several regions. Komarov said he hoped the company would be able to fully restore three major services - mobile internet, voice services, and SMS - by the end of this week.
Ukraine’s largest mobile operator Kyivstar has partially restored some internet services, the company's Corporate Communications Director, Anna Zakharash, reported on TV channel Kyiv24 on Dec. 13.
Sabrina Rahman of Surrey, B.C., is being remembered as a "hero" and a "vibrant soul" after she saved her infant son from a gunman who killed her and five others in Austin, Texas last week.Rahman, 24, was walking her one-year-old son, Ibrahim, in their new neighbourhood shortly after noon on Dec. 5 when the alleged gunman opened fire, killing her friend, Emmanuel Pop Ba, before her eyes. Rahman's husband, Ishraq Islam, told CBC News his wife watched as Ba was killed just outside their home. Islam
QUEBEC — The Quebec government has stripped French actor Gérard Depardieu of his Order of Quebec after "shocking" comments made by the actor came to light in a documentary film The release of a documentary in France this month showing him repeatedly making obscene sexual remarks and gestures during a 2018 trip to North Korea has caused the French actor's behaviour towards women to come under scrutiny once more. The footage, filmed by a professional crew that covered Depardieu's visit during the
Andre Braugher died following a brief battle with lung cancer. His publicist, Jennifer Allen, confirmed the cancer diagnosis to The New York Times Thursday — four days after the beloved actor passed away at the age of 61. (According to a 2014 New York Times Magazine profile, Braugher, a former smoker, had quit “years ago.”) …
Princess Margaret died on Feb. 9, 2002 following a series of strokes
The GOP former House speaker also revealed what Republicans in Congress now say about the second impeachment of the former president.
Text messages with rare criticism of Vladimir Putin appeared behind the Russian president on a giant studio screen during his televised annual phone-in.
Kate Middleton and Prince William are reportedly embarrassed by claims that they had a photoshop fail on their Christmas card.
Trump or any potential future president would need a 2/3rds vote of the Senate to withdraw from the major defense alliance.
A Russian drone attack on Ukraine violated NATO airspace over Romania overnight and caused German Eurofighters to scramble in response, German news channel ntv reported on Dec. 14.
“He used to laugh. When I watch his interviews, he’s so cocky now.”
According to U.K. reports, Prince William and Kate separate early Christmas morning due to royal tradition.
Chris Harrington has been running Westside Storey, a small business in Kansas City, Missouri, for more than 10 years. Travis Kelce and now Taylor Swift are customers.
Despite reports that Travis Kelce was planning to throw the "best birthday possible" for Taylor Swift, she seemed to throw her own party at NYC's The Box.
The apology letters that Donald Trump-allied lawyers Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro were required to write as a condition of their plea deals in the Georgia election interference case are just one sentence long. Neither letter acknowledges the legitimacy of Democrat Joe Biden's win in Georgia’s 2020 election nor denounces the baseless conspiracy theories they pushed to claim Trump was cheated out of victory through fraud. “I apologize for my actions in connection with the events in Coffee County,” Powell wrote in a letter dated Oct. 19, the same day she pleaded guilty to six misdemeanors accusing her of conspiring to intentionally interfere with the performance of election duties.
Art Basel 2023 was a celebrity fest
A person who was on set told Variety that Momoa has "always dressed in that bohemian style" and wasn't dressing like Depp.
TikToker Talk2Pops shared surprising details from the 1990 family comedy
An enhanced CPP can be a financial relief for millions of Canadians, but it’s still not a viable, standalone income source for most retirees. The post Canadian Retirees: Your Pension Is About to See a Boost in 2024 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.