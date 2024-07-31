Scotland's papers: 'Lost angels' and green homes cost

Latest Stories
- The Daily Beast
Barron Trump Was Codenamed Jack at High School
Former high school classmates of Barron Trump are shedding light on the 18-year-old’s personality. According to the Daily Mail’s reporting, fellow students thought highly of Barron, but noted that there were some oddities around his time at Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, Florida. Given his status as Donald Trump’s youngest, Barron was accompanied by security at all times and was never featured on the school’s social media or in the yearbook at the behest of his mother, Melania. He also had
- Hello!
Simone Ashley is a total siren in beaded bikini in rare holiday photos
Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley captivated fans in a chic beaded bikini as she shared a series of rare holiday photos, wearing her hair in natural curls and going makeup-free
- The Daily Beast
Bill Maher Boldly Thinks Travis Kelce Is Going to Dump Taylor Swift
“He’s gonna dump her,” Bill Maher said about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift in his latest podcast episode. “I mean with her, it’s like the Gatorade at the Super Bowl. You know you’re gonna get dumped, you just don’t know when.”Maher made his comments to, of all people, Haliey Welch the girl behind the viral “Hawk Tuah” video, who didn’t disagree with the comedian’s take.“But you gotta think about it this way. If he does that, can you imagine the next album we’re gonna get off of that?” she told M
- Hello!
Antiques Roadshow guests gasp as 'exceptionally rare' item fetches huge valuation
Antiques Roadshow expert Richard Price prompted gasps and applause from an audience at Salisbury Cathedral in Wiltshire after sharing his huge valuation of an "extremely rare" item…
- People
Jennifer Aniston Gets Oil Thrown on Her While Filming “The Morning Show”
Aniston plays Alex Levy on the hit AppleTV+ series, which has recently begun filming for its fourth season
- HuffPost
'I Will Not Answer That Stupid Question': Harrison Ford Has No Time For This
The screen icon offered both "utmost respect" and "complete disdain" for this question from Entertainment Weekly.
- Cosmo
Blake Lively’s nude floral lace dress is a subtle nod to flower fashion
Blake Lively wore a Michael Kors nude leather laser-cut lace-effect floral pattern dress and flower-stem Christian Louboutin heels to promote 'It Ends With Us.'
- Hello!
Princess Kate's rule-breaking sheer dress she could never wear now
The Princess of Wales showed off her daring pre-royal wardrobe in London, wearing a sheer backless dress weeks after she rekindled her romance with Prince William in 2007.
- WWD
Nicole Kidman Dazzles in White Valentino Cropped Blouse Alongside Daughter Sunday Rose at ‘Her Time’ Omega House Event During 2024 Paris Olympics
The Oscar-winning actress has been a global ambassador for Omega since 2005.
- BuzzFeed
16 Hilarious Fails From The Internet This Week That You Just Need To See To Believe
"Just ordered coconut cream pie, black coffee, & a side of bacon for lunch & my friend said it was 'giving death row'."
- Robb Report
Ben Affleck Just Paid $20.5 Million for a Cliff May-Designed Equestrian Spread in Los Angeles
Known as “Paradise Found,” the Brentwood property was previously home to Rupert Murdoch’s nephew.
- People
Pregnant Hailey Bieber Bares Her Bump in Sheer Skin-Tight Gown as She Shares 'Some Bits'
The Rhode founder is currently expecting her first baby with husband Justin Bieber
- People
Jennifer Lopez Shares Sweet New Photos with Twins Emme and Max: ‘My Whole Heart’
The singer and actress posted snaps of herself spending quality time with her 16-year-old twins on Instagram on July 28
- People
Rod Stewart Says He Knows His 'Days Are Numbered' at Age 79, But He Still Drinks After 'Every Show'
"I am going to be enjoying myself for these last few years as much as I can," said the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member in a new interview
- People
Nicole Kidman's Daughter Sunday, 16, Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance with Mom at Paris Event
The actress shares her two younger kids, Faith and Sunday, with husband Keith Urban
- People
Lily Allen Says James Corden Used to Be 'Flirtatious' and a 'Beg Friend' to Her: 'I Can't Do Anything for Him Now'
The "Smile" singer spoke about her history with beg friends, a British slang term for someone incessantly looking to connect with people who aren't interested
- HuffPost
'Semi-Naked Blue Guy' Addresses Olympic Opening Ceremony Controversy
Philippe Katerine shared the message of his show, which drew fierce blowback from conservatives.
- People
Gwen Stefani's Son Zuma, 15, Makes Stage Debut as He Performs at Stepdad Blake Shelton's Oklahoma Bar
Stefani shares Zuma, as well as sons Kingston and Apollo, with ex Gavin Rossdale
- People
Pregnant Hailey Bieber Is All Smiles with Husband Justin as They Cradle Her Baby Bump in Sweet Video
The Rhode founder showed off her growing belly in an Instagram clip as the couple prepare to welcome their first baby together
- People
Sandra Bernhard Laments That She Couldn't 'Maintain' Friendship with Madonna: It 'Makes Me Very Sad'
"I don't know what it would be," Bernhard said of her friendship with the Grammy Award-winning singer today