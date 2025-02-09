Scotland's papers: Minister sacked and 'emergency' cash for uni

Latest Stories
- Hello!
Donald Trump makes decision on Prince Harry's living arrangements
Donald Trump has previously hinted he may decide to deport Prince Harry from the United States and the President of the United States has now said whether the Duke can remain in the country
- BuzzFeed
People Are Laughing At Time's New Cover Because They're Certain It Will Enrage Donald Trump
DT meltdown in 3-2-1.
- BuzzFeed
People Can't Believe Donald Trump's Straw Executive Order Is Actually Real
Another day, another completely random executive order.
- HuffPost
Kanye West Said He Named His Upcoming Album 'Bully' After Learning That His 9-Year-Old Son Saint West 'Kicked' A Child For Being 'Weak'
“I was like, 'This man is really a bully right here,'” Ye laughed.
- People
Shania Twain Says She Refuses to Be 'Put in a Box' in the Music Industry: 'I Don't Want to Be Contained' (Exclusive)
"I have to be able to find my own way," the singer, who has dabbled with both country and pop music, tells PEOPLE
- Hello!
Meghan Markle gives husband Prince Harry a passionate kiss on stage as Invictus Games begins - video
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry kicked off the Invictus Games 2025 in the most romantic way! See video
- Hello!
Carrie Johnson's wild-haired children steal the show during family day out
Carrie Johnson is now fully recovered from her bout of pneumonia and enjoyed a fun-filled Saturday with her family as they headed to Warwick Castle – see the incredible photos
- People
Donatella Versace Attends King Charles' Black-Tie Dinner in Sexy Gown Covered in 1,500 Crystals (Exclusive)
The fashion designer wore a design that took 500 hours to hand-craft for a special evening ahead of King Charles and Queen Camilla's state visit to Italy later this year
- Hello!
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle make surprising announcement ahead of Invictus Games 2025
The Duke of Sussex will launch the 2025 Invictus Games on February 8. Will Meghan be in attendance?
- WWD
Priyanka Chopra and Husband Nick Jonas Coordinate in Embellished Midnight Blue Looks for Siddharth Chopra Pre-wedding Celebration
The couple embraced the festive Desi style.
- The Daily Beast
Opinion: Kanye West Accidentally Exposes Elon Musk’s Hard-Right Grift in MAGA Meltdown
Kanye West’s overnight mega-meltdown has inadvertently exposed the hard-right grift at the heart of the current MAGA wave realigning U.S. culture. The rapper, who now goes by Ye, set out to shock the world in an all-caps rant on Elon Musk’s X that was at once unhinged and yet totally calculated. Like many of those seeking to glom onto Trump’s say-anything shtick, the cynical attention-seeking desperation could be seen leaking out between the verbal bomb throwing.
- NY Daily News
Taylor Swift reportedly distancing herself from Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni legal feud
NEW YORK — Taylor Swift is reportedly distancing herself from bestie Blake Lively after being referenced in Justin Baldoni’s $400 million lawsuit against the actress. According to TMZ insiders, the pop superstar feels her longtime friend manipulated her and leveraged her fame to gain an upper hand on Baldoni amid feuding while making their film “It Ends With Us.” Lively sued Baldoni in ...
- Hello!
Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's towering spiral staircase at £3.5m home defies gravity
Brassic actress Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's towering spiral staircase defies gravity after an incredible transformation - see before and after photos
- Hello!
Katie Holmes' silky midi skirt and knee high boots combo is bang on trend for 2025
The Broadway actress unearthed the outfit formula that will see you through 'til spring - see more
- Entertainment Weekly
Watch the best (and the rest) of Super Bowl 2025's star-studded commercials
Drew Barrymore, Vin Diesel, Charli XCX, the Muppets, and more have some products they'd like to sell you.
- Elle
Angelina Jolie Explains Why Shiloh Jolie Has 'No Interest' in Fame
Angelina Jolie spoke at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, and opened up a bit about her relationship Shiloh Jolie and fame.
- Elle
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift Were ‘Very Kind’ During Their L.A. Dinner Together
A spokesperson for Beverly Hills’ Negroni Caffe Bar spoke about Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift's outing there this week.
- People
Tiffani Thiessen, 51, Says Her Mindset Around Wellness Has Evolved: 'In My 20s, It Was All About Looking Good' (Exclusive)
"In my 50s, my first goal was feeling good, and that was physically and mentally," the actress says
- People
Taylor Swift Touches Down in New Orleans, Enjoys Private Dinner Date with Travis Kelce Ahead of Super Bowl Weekend
The singer is supporting her boyfriend and the Kansas City Chiefs as they seek their third consecutive Lombardi Trophy
- InStyle
Brendan Fraser Went Full Stage Dad as Son Holden Walked Fashion Week Runway
Yes, he filmed every second of it.