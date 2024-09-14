Scotland's papers: Nuclear power call and NHS 'faulty kit crisis'

Latest Stories
- Reuters
BT spots 2,000 potential attacks on its network a second
Britain's BT said it was spotting 2,000 signals of potential cyber-attacks across its network every second, as criminals were increasingly using disposable "bots" to try to evade existing blocking and security measures. The telecoms group said on Thursday that digital surveillance activity by hackers using malicious scanning "bots" was 1,200% higher in July compared to the same month the previous year.
- The Daily Beast
Martha Stewart Just Quietly Made a Rare Presidential Endorsement
Martha Stewart has finally weighed in on the 2024 election and endorsed a candidate.During the 2024 Retail Influencer CEO Forum on Tuesday, Stewart shared that she would definitely be tuning in to the evening’s debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump: “Oh, you bet.” But for the first time this go-round, she also said who she’s voting for: “Kamala,” she said, with an emphasis on its correct pronunciation.Stewart supports Harris because she wants a president “who doesn’t hate New York” and “
- HuffPost
Lynda Carter, Original Wonder Woman, Tells Arizonans Not To Vote For Her Sister
“I have known Pam my entire life, which is why I sadly cannot endorse her for this or any public office," the actor said.
- The Daily Beast
Trump Reveals Who He Will Blame If He Loses Election
Is Donald Trump gearing up to blame old folks if he loses the presidential election to Kamala Harris in November? It sure sounded that way Thursday at a rally held by the former president in Tucson, Arizona, where he took note of the changing demographic of his supporters and wondered aloud if they will be to blame if he’s defeated on Election Day.“We have a lot of young people here,” Trump said. “My audiences, they’ve gotten younger and younger, do you notice that?”Read more at The Daily Beast.
- People
Sharon Stone Shows Off Her Bikini Body at 66 After Pool Workout
The actress detailed her "last workout" before she films her latest movie role
- HuffPost UK
Vladimir Putin Told To 'End The War In Ukraine In 5 Minutes With 1 Phone Call'
Poland's foreign minister also said the Russian president "wouldn't dare" start a war with the west.
- BuzzFeed
Here's Why Megyn Kelly's 5-Minute Outburst Over Taylor Swift's "Disgusting" Kamala Harris Endorsement Is A Huge Problem
"You can kiss your sales to the Republican audience goodbye, Taylor."
- The Canadian Press
Driver charged with killing NHL's Johnny Gaudreau and his brother had .087 blood-alcohol level
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The driver charged with killing NHL hockey player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew as they bicycled on a rural road had a blood-alcohol level of .087, above the .08 legal limit in New Jersey, a prosecutor said Friday.
- HuffPost
Maggie Haberman Hits Donald Trump With The Triggering Truth About His New Spin
The New York Times journalist pushed back at the former president's latest claim.
- HuffPost
Karl Rove Flips Donald Trump's Insult For Kamala Harris On Ex-President
The veteran GOP strategist asked a scathing question of the former president and Republican nominee.
- The Hill
Harris widens lead over Trump in postdebate poll
Vice President Harris has widened her lead over former President Trump in a survey conducted after they clashed at their Tuesday debate. The Morning Consult poll found Harris leading by 5 points after the high-stakes ABC debate, ticking up from the 3- and 4-point leads she held in the same survey before the event in…
- LA Times
Trump says he would withhold California fire aid unless Newsom 'signs those papers'
Former President Trump presented a dystopian image of California as a warning about what would happen to the nation if Kamala Harris is elected president.
- HuffPost
‘Mark My Words’: Jimmy Kimmel Reveals How Trump’s About To Screw His Biggest Fans
The late night host made a prediction of when and how the former president will hurt his own supporters.
- HuffPost
Patrick Mahomes Reveals His Election Endorsement Plans
The Kansas City Chief quarterback's wife, Brittany, has been called a supporter by Donald Trump.
- The Daily Beast
Rod Stewart Takes On Trump With Very Political Message
Rod Stewart made an intervention in the race for the White House on Friday with a plea for aid for Ukraine—and by implication an attack on Donald Trump.The veteran British singer used an appearance at a stadium concert in Cleveland, Ohio, to call explicitly for continued support for Ukraine, calling the Russian invasion “evil” and displaying pictures of the toll it has taken on the country’s people.Stewart, 79, has rarely spoken on political issues in public—but has recently become a Trump criti
- HuffPost
I've Traveled Across The Country To Attend Trump Rallies. Here's What You Won't See On TV.
"The real action takes place while everyone is waiting for the rally to start, not during the actual speech."
- HuffPost
Trump's Mental Acuity Called Into Question With Devastating Debate Comparison
Abby Phillip spotted the former president's differing answers on a topic right in his "wheelhouse."
- People
Kate Middleton’s Sweet Nickname for Prince Louis Heard Again in Latest Video Message
It’s not the first time the Princess of Wales has called her youngest child by the affectionate moniker
- CNN
Zelensky reveals details of phone call with Trump from two months ago
CNN’s Fareed Zakaria sat down for an exclusive interview with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to discuss who he will share his peace plan with and details of a phone call two months ago with former President Donald Trump. Watch the full interview on “Fareed Zakaria GPS” this Sunday, September 15 at 10am ET on CNN.
- People
Years After She Killed Their Kids, Susan Smith's Husband Reveals What He'd Say to Her if They Came Face to Face
Susan Smith, the South Carolina woman who drowned her two kids in 1994 and is serving a life sentence, will be eligible for parole in November