Scotland's papers: 'Predator unmasked' and SNP cash crisis

Latest Stories
- BBC
Outage hits Bluesky just as the platform's popularity takes off
The platform said on Thursday evening that one million people had joined it over the previous day.
- The Daily Beast
Matt Gaetz ‘Pull Out’ Remark Derails MSNBC: ‘I Just Threw Up’
Stephanie Ruhle was saved by an ad break when a segment about Matt Gaetz’s attorney general nomination went off the rails in fits of laughter. President-elect Donald Trump announced Gaetz as his attorney general pick on Wednesday, despite an investigation into Gaetz’s alleged drug-use and sexual misconduct with a 17-year-old girl. In light of the allegations, a comment about “pulling out” quickly derailed Friday’s 11th Hour With Stephanie Ruhle.
- Snopes
Fact Check: Melania Trump's Nude Photos Aired on Russian State TV
The in-question photos are from her modeling career.
- The Canadian Press
Jake Paul, 27, beats 58-year-old Mike Tyson as the hits don't match the hype
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The boos from a crowd wanting more action were growing again when Jake Paul dropped his gloves before the final bell and bowed toward 58-year-old Mike Tyson.
- HuffPost
Trump Judge Blocks Overtime Pay For 4 Million Workers
The overtime rule is one of the most far-reaching economic reforms that President Joe Biden has fought for.
- CBC
Canada Post workers can't survive on current wages: union official
Canada Post is negotiating in bad faith while its employees are struggling to survive, an official with the Toronto branch of the union said, after workers across the country went on strike Friday. Mark Lubinski, president of the Toronto Local Canadian Union of Postal Workers, said the rising cost of living has hit postal workers hard. "We're unable to survive," he said. "We're fighting for ourselves, our families and for our communities." He said workers have been at the table for over a year,
- Hello!
Sally Field, 78, proudly rocks gray hair as she shares rare picture with son, Sam
Sally Field is a proud mom to three sons, and she recently shared a rare picture with her youngest, Sam Greisman, See the sweet snap here...
- BuzzFeed
This Woman's Controversial Obituary For Her Mom Caused Outrage — But I Think We Need More Like It
"My grandmother died last fall. As far as I know, she remained abusive to her last breath. I don’t believe there is any way to honor her life as she chose to live it and, for this reason, no one in the family has written an obituary for her."
- CNN
Trump’s transition team caught off guard by Hegseth allegation
President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team was in the middle of announcing new Cabinet picks this week when they were informed of a sexual assault allegation about one of his previous selections, Pete Hegseth, stunning several members of Trump’s team who have since raised questions about the viability of his nomination, according to two people close to the situation.
- HuffPost
Bill Maher Predicts 4-Word Policy For Matt Gaetz's Justice Department
The comedian roasted Donald Trump's cabinet picks and took special aim at the nominee for attorney general.
- Hello!
Elizabeth Hurley, 59, could be in Baywatch as she stuns in striking swimsuit
Elizabeth Hurley is never afraid of posing in a swimsuit, and the model got compared to a Baywatch star when she shared her latest sizzling post
- Futurism
Scientist Says NASA Lander May Have Accidentally Killed Life on Mars
Astrobiologist Dirk Schulze-Makuch from the Technische Universität Berlin in Germany believes that humans may have unintentionally killed all life on Mars in the 1970s. NASA's Viking 1 mission in 1975 saw two spacecraft land on the Red Planet's surface and conduct an experiment involving mixing water and nutrients with collected soil samples. As Space.com reports, […]
- The Hill
Pence calls on Senate to reject RFK Jr. nomination over abortion views
Former Vice President Mike Pence is urging GOP senators to reject President-elect Trump’s nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) because of his views on abortion. In a statement from his conservative nonprofit Advancing American Freedom on Friday, Pence said Kennedy’s nomination “is an abrupt…
- Hello!
Princess Charlotte and Prince George will be separated by heartbreaking royal rule in less than a year
Former royal pilot Graham Laurie previously appeared on HELLO!'s A Right Royal Podcast to talk about the unwritten rules around heirs flying together
- People
Rihanna Strips Down to Lace Lingerie and Stockings in Ultra-Sexy Instagram Video: ‘Blessing Your Feeds’
She also danced around a piano, and all we can say is thank you
- People
Head That Washed Ashore in Florida Identified as Teen Who Saved Sister from Drowning: ‘I Will Miss You Every Second’
“The pain I’m left with is insurmountable,” said Jessica Castaneda, the older sister of Victor Enrique Castaneda Jr.
- BANG Showbiz
Josh Brolin in tense stand-off with Barbra Streisand over his drinking
Josh Brolin has revealed he got tough love from his stepmother Barbra Streisand when she scolded him over his drinking and refused to let him have a glass of wine at her home because of his addiction issues.
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Ex-Bruins Star Shockingly Scratched By New Team
This former Bruins star is set to be scratched by his current team.
- People
Jim Carrey's Sister Rita Carrey Dies: 'She Filled Everyone's Heart with Joy,' Says Husband
"I will never forget this beautiful and amazingly talented woman," Rita's husband Alex said in a post on her Facebook account Friday, Nov. 15
- People
Cop Shoots and Kills Dad Who Called 911 for Help, Instead of Home Invader: 'Fatherless for the Rest of My Life'
Brandon Durham, a 43-year-old father and realtor, was killed by a police officer in his Las Vegas home in the early hours of Nov. 12