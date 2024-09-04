Scotland's papers: Robison's £500m cuts for budget 'black hole'

Latest Stories
- Reuters
Starlink tells Brazil regulator it will not comply with X suspension
Elon Musk-controlled satellite internet provider Starlink has told Brazil's telecom regulator Anatel it will not comply with a court order to block social media platform X in the country until its local accounts are unfrozen. Anatel confirmed the information to Reuters on Monday after its head Carlos Baigorri told Globo TV it had received a note from Starlink, which has more than 200,000 customers in Brazil, and passed it onto Brazil's top court. Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes last week ordered all telecom providers in the country to shut down X, which is also owned by billionaire Musk, for lacking a legal representative in Brazil.
- The Wrap
White House Press Secretary Shuts Down Fox News Reporter Over ‘Insane’ Question About Kamala Harris’ ‘Betta’ Accent
“I have no idea what you’re talking about,” Karine Jean-Pierre replied to Peter Doocy’s line of questioning The post White House Press Secretary Shuts Down Fox News Reporter Over ‘Insane’ Question About Kamala Harris’ ‘Betta’ Accent appeared first on TheWrap.
- HuffPost
'Are You Seriously This Stupid?': Legal Minds Nail Trump After Fox News 'Confession'
The former president's latest defense backfires on social media.
- The Daily Beast
Kamala Harris’ Blunt Reply to Rally Heckler Who Called Out Donald Trump
Kamala Harris was interrupted by a heckler during a speech at a Labor Day campaign rally at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local #5 training facility in Pittsburgh.Speaking after an introduction by Joe Biden, who hailed his decision as nominee in 2020 to select her as his vice president as “the single best decision I made as president of the United States of America,” Harris spent much of her time pleading her case that an administration under her would be more benefi
- HuffPost
‘Don’t Call Him Don’: Mark Hamill Taunts Trump With A Biting New First Name
The “Star Wars” actor offered a way to “respond in kind” to the former president.
- Sky News
Mum pays tribute to husband and three sons found dead in Surrey house
A mother has paid tribute to her family after her husband and three children were found dead at a house in Surrey. The boys died alongside their father Piotr Swiderski, 31, at a house on Bremer Road in Staines on 31 August. An investigation is being carried out, however, police believe it was an isolated incident and nobody else was involved.
- Deadline
John Cleese Torches Recent Donald Trump Speech, Says GOP Nominee Has “Lost His Mind”
John Cleese is no fan of Donald Trump, but the Monty Python legend is now starting to question the former U.S. president’s mental acuity. In a string of posts on X (formerly Twitter), Cleese was in an acerbic mood about a speech made by 78-year-old Trump in Potterville, MI, last week. The British multi-hyphenate’s rant …
- The Canadian Press
Transport minister asks for report, reforms after Via Rail passengers stranded
OTTAWA — A tourist visiting Canada is questioning the safety of Via Rail after he says his phone was snatched from him by an employee when he was documenting a train delay that left passengers stranded as they ran out of food, water and working toilets.
- CNN
Man on trial in France accused of repeatedly drugging and having his wife raped by at least 50 strangers for almost 10 years
A man is on trial accused of repeatedly drugging and raping his wife, as well as encouraging dozens of other men to rape her in their home while she was unconscious, court documents show.
- People
Hailey Bieber Flashes New 'Mom' Ring After Welcoming Son Jack Blues with Husband Justin Bieber
The new mom showed off some new bling after her singer husband debuted a "Papa Bear" mug
- Futurism
Trump Posts AI-Generated Image of Kamala Harris as Joseph Stalin, But Instead It Just Looks Like Mario
MAGA's AI onslaught continues. This weekend, doubling down on accusations that vice president Kamala Harris is a Marxist communist (she isn't), former president Donald Trump took to Truth Social to boost a clearly AI-generated image of Harris donned in communist attire, Joseph Lenin-esque mustache and all. This wouldn't be the first time that Trump has […]
- The Daily Beast
‘Humiliating’: Legendary Chef José Andrés Defects From Harry and Meghan to William
Picking a side in a divorce is always uncomfortable.Some people, of course, manage to stay friends with both parties.Now José Andrés is having a go at being allied with both Prince Harry and Prince William.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.
- The Daily Beast
First Footage From Damning Trump Movie Released
Despite Donald Trump’s efforts to shut down the soon to be released Ali Abbasi film The Apprentice, the film is still drumming up buzz as a new clip dropped Tuesday that shows the former president decades prior (Sebastian Stan), as he’s coached through an interview by his late friend and lawyer Roy Cohn (played by Succession’s Jeremy Strong).In the first clip from the film, which has a tentative release date of October 11, Trump and Cohn share the back of a town car as Cohn bullies a reporter in
- People
Daniel Craig Steps Out with Wife Rachel Weisz Ahead of His “Queer ”Movie Premiere at Venice Film Festival
The couple attended a celebratory pre-premiere dinner at Hotel Cipriani's Il Porticciolo restaurant in Venice, Italy, on Monday, Sept. 2
- HuffPost
Ex-Prosecutor Spots 'Money Line’ In Filing That Could Unleash New Donald Trump Bombshells
It's "most telling," said Glenn Kirschner.
- The Daily Beast
GOP Ex-Senator Pat Toomey Explains How Trump Finally Lost His Vote
Republican former Sen. Pat Toomey, who voted for Donald Trump in 2016 and again four years later, won’t be doing so a third time, he revealed Tuesday.On CNBC’s Squawk Box, Toomey explained that Trump’s refusal to concede his election loss in 2020 and his subsequent efforts to remain in power were a deciding factor.“When you lose an election and you try to overturn the results so that you can stay in power, you lose me. You lose me at that point,” said Toomey, who voted in favor of convicting Tru
- USA TODAY Opinion
JD Vance takes 'Worst VP pick EVER!' crown from Sarah Palin, and gets less likable every day
Let it be known that JD Vance – aka 'The Bearded Weird' – is officially the worst vice presidential candidate pick in all of U.S. history.
- Hello!
Prince Harry's bond with Princess Diana's family after reunion at uncle's funeral
The Duke of Sussex was reunited with the Spencer family at Lord Robert Fellowes' funeral in Norfolk and reportedly stayed with his uncle, Charles Spencer, at Diana's childhood home, Althorp
- CNN
Retired federal judge and ethics experts want Judge Cannon taken off Trump documents case
A former federal judge along with a government watchdog group and two top scholars on judicial ethics want an appeals court to reassign the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump to a new judge.
- HuffPost
Critics Call Hilarious BS On Donald Trump's New Brag About His Speeches
The former president drew mockery for his boast.