Scotland's papers: Self-poison cases and Emma Caldwell police 'sleaze'

Russian state-sponsored hackers keep trying to infiltrate Microsoft. They’ve targeted the company’s source code and related internal systems.
BOSTON (AP) — Microsoft said Friday it's still trying to evict the elite Russian government hackers who broke into the email accounts of senior company executives in November and who it said have been trying to breach customer networks with stolen access data. The hackers from Russia's SVR foreign intelligence service used data obtained in the intrusion, which it disclosed in mid-January, to compromise some source-code repositories and internal systems, the software giant said in a blog and a re
Bitcoin briefly rose above $70,000 Friday, but immediately tumbled to $67,000, repeating Tuesday's action.
Kate Middleton's controversial uncle has commented on her health during 'Big Brother,' and the royals are worried about a feeding frenzy.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wore Trump's signature hat to the State of the Union. President Biden's reaction when he saw her had both sides laughing.
Despite being married to the country singer for seven years, Jelly Roll’s wife Bunnie XO has admitted she is only now celebrating her one-year anniversary of retirement from sex work.
Public health advocates are watching in growing alarm as former President Trump increasingly embraces the anti-vaccine movement. “I will not give one penny to any school that has a vaccine mandate or a mask mandate,” Trump said in a recent campaign rally in Richmond, Va. It’s a line Trump has repeated, and his campaign said…
Stormy Daniels skipped the red carpet Friday but took the stage briefly after a screening of documentary Stormy, which had its SXSW premiere on the festival’s opening night. She was emotional, often wiping away tears, as she embraced director Sarah Gibson and talked about how important the film is to her. But she displayed her …
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex oozed style in a figure-flattering double denim look to La Barbecue restaurant in Austin, Texas following the 024 SXSW Conference and Festival
Former national security adviser John Bolton said he is “perplexed” about reports of former President Trump receiving intelligence briefings if he becomes the GOP presidential nominee. “I’m somewhat perplexed myself that the Biden White House has apparently agreed that he’ll get these briefings,” Bolton said in an interview with MSNBC’s Katy Tur. His comments come…
‘Seriously, the Katie Britt response is scary as s***. This is like a sci-fi movie. This is Handmaid’s Tale coming to life,’ one person posted on X
If he fails to post a bond by March 25, AG Letitia James has promised to start seizing assets. She can see one of his skyscrapers from her window.
Princess Beatrice of York wowed in a super cinched dress for a ritzy evening with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at the Blenheim Ball in aid of Starlight
Kiki the cockatiel may be winning over his 3 million TikTok followers, but his owner was unimpressed by his latest performance
A Swan Valley-area trapper checking his line a few weeks ago stumbled upon a remarkable catch: the first cougar that's ever been captured alive in Manitoba.Clint Janzen was driving down a trail when he spotted the big cat in a trap just off to the side of the path."I had a coyote that I had caught that was dead and half ate up, which is abnormal, because a leg hold trap just holds it," he said. "I just assumed that the wolves had killed the coyote and ate it, so I … reset the trap on a wolf trai
Prince Edward has been pictured alongside his adorable dogs in new portraits released for his 60th birthday – and he also received an incredible present from his older brother, King Charles
"People thought that I’d 'change my mind.' I’m 42, and I’ve never really wanted to get married. I also knew I never wanted kids. People usually DON’T change their minds about these things."
The supermodel is the newest member of the bob club.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was accosted by pro-Palestinian protesters at a cinema in Brooklyn, while out with her fiancé.
Howard's wife Cheryl has credits in his hits like "Splash," "Apollo 13" and "A Beautiful Mind"