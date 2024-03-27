Scotland's papers: Shipyard boss performance claim and bridge disaster

The Canadian Press

CALGARY — Fuel retailer Parkland Corp. has engaged two real estate firms to help it sell 157 of its gas and convenience store locations across six provinces. The Calgary-based company said Tuesday it is partnering with NRC Realty & Capital Advisors LLC and Colliers Canada to find buyers for the locations, which include ones operated under the Chevron, Ultramar, Pioneer and FasGas brands as well as the On the Run convenience store banner. The bulk of the stations are in Quebec and Ontario, with t