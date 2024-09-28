Scotland's papers: New Tory leader and calls to end football 'booze ban'

Latest Stories
- Cosmo
Julia Fox goes naked, wearing nothing but an XXL hair bra
Julia Fox's hairstylist shares behind-the-scenes photos from her Flaunt magazine shoot. The actor appears naked with nothing but her XXL hair covering her up.
- BuzzFeed
Ordering This At A Bar Tells Us "You've Never Worked In The Service Industry," And 23 Other Assumptions Bartenders Make Based On Your Drink Of Choice
"[People who order this] always complain about their drinks. Always."
- Country Living
Why 'AGT' Season 19 Winner Richard Goodall Won't Win the $1 Million Prize
Richard Goodall is the winner of 'AGT' season 19. But there is a complicated reason why the former janitor won't receive the total $1 million prize.
- Hello!
Inside Dame Maggie Smith's bond with close family – from famous sons to five adorable grandchildren
Dame Maggie Smith sadly passed away on 27 September and the legendary actress leaves behind her two children, both of whom followed in their mum's footsteps and became actors
- People
Gigi Hadid Stumbles in Skintight Duct Tape Dress on Vetements Runway, Rebounds Like a Pro
The model had a minor catwalk mishap during the Paris Fashion Week show
- Hello!
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz make rare public outing after heartbreaking news
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz appeared in high spirits on Wednesday as they stepped out in the French capital for Paris Fashion Week. See glamorous photos...
- People
“90 Day Fiancé”: Loren Awkwardly Confesses to Faith That They 'Can't Kiss' Because of His STD (Exclusive)
"We just had this amazing time together. Things are finally starting to get romantic, but now I have to tell her this terrible news," Loren reveals in PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek
- Glamour
Hailey and Justin Bieber Have Their First Public Outing Since Welcoming Baby Jack Blues
Sushi time at last.
- Teen Vogue
Camila Cabello Is Officially Entering Her Risqué Fashion Era with Rabanne
First up: no top, just a bag.
- People
Jennifer Aniston Settles Debate About the Real Color of Her Iconic “Friends” Dress: 'For the Record...'
The actress took to Instagram to settle a fan debate on the heels of the 30th anniversary of the beloved sitcom
- BuzzFeed
19 People Who Accidentally Said The WRONG Thing At The WRONG Freaking Time
"My friend who’s blind was trying to find someone in a crowd, and I was guiding her. I didn’t know the person, so I asked, 'What does she look like?' My friend immediately laughed at me."
- People
Miranda Lambert Wows in Daringly Low-Cut Dress Alongside Brendan McLoughlin at 2024 People's Choice Country Awards
Lambert is nominated for two awards at the PCCAs, and is set to receive the evening's country icon award
- BuzzFeed
"What An Incredible Waste Of Money": People Are Revealing The Common Social Norms They Secretly Find Ridiculous, And I Agree With A Lot Of These
"It feels like a missed opportunity to connect on a deeper level."
- People
Savannah Guthrie Cries Off Fake Eyelashes as Hoda Kotb Announces “Today” Departure: 'You Are Our Sunshine'
Kotb announced that she will be leaving the 'Today' show after 17 years in a chat with her co-hosts on Thursday, Sept. 26
- Hello!
Princess Kate just wore a beanie hat for the first time - and now we want one
In Kate Middleton's brother, James Middleton's book, a new Middleton family picture can be seen and in it, Prince William's wife is wearing a beanie hat on a walk with her mother Carole, her dad Michael sister Pippa and James. The Princess of Wales has never worn this style of hat publicly before.
- Hello!
Shania Twain rocks iconic music video costume after 27 years at People's Choice Country Awards — best moments
Shania Twain wowed fans as she slipped back into the iconic costume from the "Man I Feel Like A Woman" video as she kicked off the 2024 People's Choice Country Awards. See the look and all the winners here...
- Hello!
Victoria Beckham wears her most daring outfit yet at Paris Fashion Week
The designer and wife of David Beckham stepped out ahead of her spring/summer '25 show this evening - see photos
- Hello!
Exclusive: Why Prince Harry is currently 'focused on his solo work' — without Meghan Markle
desc: Prince Harry's solo trip to New York City this week led to speculation that he and wife Meghan Markle may be splitting their business interests, but HELLO! understands that this was always the long term plan. Find out more here...
- People
Catherine Zeta-Jones Is 'Out of Gift Ideas' for Husband Michael Douglas, So She's Giving Him Nude Pics
The actress is getting cheeky with an NSFW birthday tribute to her Oscar winning husband
- Glamour
Meg Ryan Got Cozy at Paris Fashion Week—and I’ve Never Wanted a Pair of Grey Sweatpants so Badly
Meg Ryan Fall is so back.