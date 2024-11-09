Scots who died in the line of duty honoured with Elizabeth Emblem

Seven Scots including firefighters and police officers who died in the line of duty are to be among the first people to receive an Elizabeth Emblem.

The award recognises police officers, firefighters and other public servants who died while on duty.

The emblem is the civilian equivalent of the Elizabeth Cross which recognises members of the Armed Forces who died in action or as a result of a terrorist attack.

Seven of the 30 people whose families are being given the honour are in Scotland.

Those include Sally Taylor, the widow of Pc George Taylor, who was killed while on patrol on November 30, 1976.

He was attacked by two men dressed in prison uniform who had escaped from the State Hospital at Carstairs in Lanarkshire.

The award will also be given to Archibald MacLellan, son of Neil MacLellan, a nursing officer who was on duty at the State Hospital that night.

He was also killed, along with a patient, by the two men who escaped.

Firefighter William Crocket will be commemorated more than 60 years after he died in an explosion at the Cheapside Street Whisky Bond in Glasgow that claimed the lives of 19 people on March 28, 1960.

His son William Cruickshank will receive the Elizabeth Emblem on behalf of his late father, who died when he was just six.

Mr Cruickshank said it was an honour to receive the award.

The 71-year-old former bank manager, who now lives in the Cotswolds, told the PA news agency: “It would have been nice if my mother could have received it, as she’s no longer here, but it’s great they have introduced this now.

“When I found out I was really honoured. Somebody told me the King may actually be giving me the medal and I thought ‘bloody hell, that’s blown me away’.

The Elizabeth Emblem incorporates a rosemary wreath – a traditional symbol of remembrance (Cabinet Office/PA)

“Things like this don’t happen very often and I do feel very proud to be receiving it.”

Elizabeth Emblems will also be given to the family of firefighter Dudley Grant, who died in 1965, police constable Edward Barnett, who died in 1970, detective sergeant William Hunt, who died in 1983, and police constable Lewis Fulton, who died in 1994.

The first batch of emblems will be awarded by the King later in the year.

The design includes a rosemary wreath, a traditional symbol of remembrance, which surrounds a Tudor Crown.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said: “We must never forget those who have given their lives to protect others in the line of duty.

“While families will never be able to replace their loved ones, the Elizabeth Emblem pays tribute to the sacrifice they have made.”

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray added: “The Elizabeth Emblem is inscribed with the words ‘For A Life Given In Service’ – and nothing could be more apt.

“We owe a huge debt of gratitude to the seven Scottish public servants who receive this new honour today.

“I want to personally thank the families of the police officers, firefighters and NHS nurse who are recognised today for their bravery and service.

“Your loved ones made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the wider community and for that we will be forever grateful.”