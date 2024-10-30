Scots ‘face being clobbered by double whammy of SNP and Labour tax rises’

Hard-working Scots face being “clobbered” with a “tax double whammy” by both the SNP and Labour, it has been warned ahead of the UK Budget.

Craig Hoy, the Scottish Tories’ shadow finance secretary, said the Chancellor’s expected tax increases, coupled with her axing universal winter fuel payments for pensioners, will pile fresh misery on household budgets.

He warned the financial pain will be felt far worse north of the border because the SNP has made Scotland already the highest-taxed part of the UK.

Speaking ahead of Rachel Reeves unveiling her first Budget, in which she is expected to announce a series of tax increases, he accused Labour and the SNP of putting an “intolerable strain on household budgets”.

Craig Hoy says Reeves’ budget will ‘condemn hard-working Scots’ to a ‘double-whammy’ of tax rises - KEN JACK

There are fears that SNP ministers will add to the strain when they unveil the Scottish Budget for 2025/26 financial year on Dec 4.

Shona Robison, the SNP Finance Secretary, will set the income tax rates and bands and there are fears she will impose a stealth tax by freezing some of the salary thresholds.

More workers will then be dragged into paying the higher rates of tax when they get their annual pay rises.

Anyone earning more than £28,867 pays more income tax in Scotland than they would in England following a series of SNP increases.

Mr Hoy said: “Rachel Reeves’ Budget will condemn hard-working Scots to a tax double whammy, as Labour join the SNP Government in clobbering them.”

There are fears Shona Robison will freeze salary thresholds in Scotland - ANDREW MILLIGAN

He added: “The damage caused by Labour’s eye-watering tax rises will be felt worse by Scots, because we’re already the highest taxed part of the UK thanks to years of SNP misrule.

“These left-wing parties wrongly believe that constantly raising taxes is the solution to everything. It’s not – and it’s putting intolerable strain on household budgets and stifling economic growth.”

John Swinney has urged Ms Reeves to press ahead with a borrowing splurge despite expert warnings it could push up interest rates for mortgage payers.

The First Minister has said the Chancellor should loosen the fiscal rules around borrowing to allow for greater spending on public infrastructure projects.

But the respected Institute for Fiscal Studies has warned this could have a “material impact on interest rates.”

The first Labour Budget in 15 years is expected bring with it a series of tax increases - KIRSTY O'CONNOR

Speaking to business leaders at a reception with the Scottish Chambers of Commerce (SCC), Mr Swinney said: “The Chancellor has the chance to choose to deliver a UK Budget that invests in our public services and supports the entrepreneurial spirit displayed in Scotland’s business sector.

“With these new rules in place the Chancellor must use the fiscal headroom they create to deliver a Budget that immediately and significantly enhances Scotland’s resource and capital funding, enabling us to invest more in our public services and take forward the vital infrastructure projects that support economic growth, net zero, and action to tackle child poverty.”

Michael Marra, Scottish Labour finance spokesman, said: “Labour is fixing the fundamentals across the UK, but we need an end to the economic and financial mismanagement of the SNP too.

“The SNP must not squander the opportunities this Budget will create for Scotland.”

Dr Liz Cameron, the SCC’s chief executive, said: “The Chancellor’s actions and the message they send will directly impact business confidence and investment at a time when we need to create positive momentum. We hope that our calls to support business have been listened to and not ignored.”