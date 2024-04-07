Scots face further adverse weather as Met Office extends wind warning duration

Scotland is facing another day of adverse weather as the Met Office extended a wind warning and flood alerts remain in force.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has 18 regional flood alerts in place, and 37 local flood warnings.

Meanwhile, the Met Office has extended a yellow wind warning from 3pm to 11.59pm on Sunday.

🔸AMBER #Claonaig #Lochranza 07Apr Upon the vessel’s arrival at Lochranza it will operate one final sailing to Tarbert.Due to weather this will be the days final sailing. — CalMac Service Info (@CalMac_Updates) April 7, 2024

The warning is in place in parts of the north and west Highlands, the Isle of Skye, and much of the Hebrides. Gusts of up to around 60mph are anticipated.

Sepa warned that significant flooding in coastal areas is possible, particularly in the Western Isles and Orkney due to the threat of high tides and waves.

It says there is still a danger to life and the risk of property flooding, road floods and disruption to infrastructure remains in place.

Sepa also warned of river flooding on Tuesday in southern, central and north-east Scotland.

North Hanover Street has been closed between Cathedral Street and George Square due to wind blowing debris from a building. Contractors are on their way to carry out repair work. pic.twitter.com/Krg8mEybFH — Police Scotland Greater Glasgow (@PSOSGreaterGlas) April 7, 2024

Janine Hensman, Sepa’s flood duty manager, said: “Across Sunday, we’ll continue to see high tides, storm surge and large waves across coastal areas. This combination is particularly dangerous – especially around high tides.

“There is real danger to life from wave overtopping, particularly around causeways, coastal roads and paths.

“While the risk is greatest around high tide times, our message is clear: Take extra care if you are near the coast at any point and stay well clear of waves and water.

“Be careful when travelling around exposed coastal areas and don’t walk or drive through flood water as there may be hidden hazards”.

NEW: We can't run trains between Helensburgh Central & Dumbarton Central because of severe weather affecting the railway. Balloch trains are running as normal. ^Angus https://t.co/sYLDYfQlAg — ScotRail (@ScotRail) April 7, 2024

She added: “Whilst Storm Kathleen will ease on Sunday evening, another weather system is on the way. Significant flooding from rivers and surface water is possible in southern, central and north-eastern areas on Tuesday, with coastal flooding continuing due to high spring tides.

“Flood alerts and warnings are in place so stay up to date though our website. We will continue to work with the Met Office to monitor the situation 24/7 and review regional flood alerts and local flood warnings as required.

“We advise people to sign up to Floodline to receive free updates for where they live, or travel through, directly to their phone.

“People can also check our flood updates for all the latest information and view the three-day Scottish flood forecast to see what conditions are expected further ahead”.

UPDATE: Services are starting to return to normal. https://t.co/lUCZ7Ahd8S — ScotRail (@ScotRail) April 7, 2024

Police have shut off North Hanover Street between Cathedral Street and George Square, Glasgow, as debris has been blown from a building and onto the street.

Scots are facing more travel disruption throughout the day as a result of the storm.

CalMac, Scotland’s largest ferry operator, has cancelled a number of its services and many other ferries are operating on reduced timetables, while others face potential disruption.

ScotRail has also faced a number of disruptions throughout the day, including its Helensburgh Central and Dunbarton Central services.

However, the services, according to Scotrail, are “starting to return to normal”.