Scott Co. road closed for ‘significant amount of time’ after cyclist, vehicle collide

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an injury collision that took place Sunday and involved a cyclist and a vehicle.

Emergency responders were called to the scene of Ironworks Road and Grayson Way in Georgetown around 2:30 p.m. for an injury collision, according to the Scott County Fire Department.

The fire department said the roadway would be closed for “a significant amount of time” while crews continue their work.

The Scott County Coroner is also on the scene, according to Herald-Leader news partner WKYT.