Scott County council to take out loan to pay for deputy trucks

The Daily Beast

Jabin Botsford-Pool/GettyThe process of selecting the New Yorkers who will determine whether Donald Trump committed a criminal cover-up picked up the pace on Tuesday, as seven jurors were selected by the end of the trial’s second day.New York State Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan said he now aims to have attorneys deliver opening statements this coming Monday and finally get this show on the road.But all that depends on whether lawyers can get through the slog of screening dozens of other prosp