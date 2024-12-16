Scott Disick Gifts Son Mason A Mini Mercedes G-Wagon For His 15th Birthday

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian-Barker’s son Mason is growing up so fast.

Over the weekend, the reality star, 41, and Poosh founder, 45, celebrated their son Mason’s 15th birthday as well as the 10th birthday of their son Reign, who were both born on the same day five years apart.

Disick and Kardashian-Barker met in 2006 and dated on-and-off until 2015. The former couple also share 12-year-old daughter Penelope.

On Saturday, Disick marked the special milestone in his Instagram stories by revealing that he gifted one of his sons a mini Mercedes G-Wagon, according to BuzzFeed. Though he didn’t specify which son was the lucky recipient of the gift, he noted that it was for his “big boy.”

“Happy birthday big boy! Felt like it was only fair 4 you 2 get your first g wagon even if it’s mini g wagon it’s still a wagon! Love you son!!!!!!” the proud dad captioned his post alongside a photo of the vehicle.

In a separate post, Disick shared another snapshot of the SUV, writing, “Happy birthday!!!! Mini g wagon g wagon g wagon.”

“Gotta be the coolest little wagon I have ever seen! You deserve every inch of it! Love you more than anything in life,” he added.

Scott Disick is seen with his son, Mason, on Sept. 30, 2018, in New York City. Gotham via Getty Images

Kardashian-Barker, who tied the knot with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker in May 2022, also showed love to her sons in her own Instagram post.

“My birthday boys. So special to me it hurts my heart,” the Poosh founder wrote alongside adorable throwback pics from her sons’ earlier years.

In 2019, Disick opened up about his initial struggles with fatherhood after becoming a dad at age 26 during an episode of his home renovation show, “Flip It Like Disick.”

“I never thought I would have kids at such an early age, but I did, and it’s been a real blessing ’cause I get to be the cool dad now,” he admitted during a confessional.

“It was really, really, really difficult at first. I did not know how to be a dad, how to take care of kids and how to be there for them,” Disick added. “I feel pretty confident that I’m able to now, and it’s great.”

