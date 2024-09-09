Scott Hanson apologizes to Tom Brady for criticizing the GOAT's lack of excitement on the air

Tom Brady didn't have a good first week on the air for Fox. We can all agree on that. He seemed very nervous, which is understandable! He's never done broadcasting before.

There was one moment that he got called out for publicly -- in the midst of Brandon Aubrey almost getting to make his 66-yard field goal that was wiped out, Brady and his partner Kevin Burkhardt were talking about the weirdness unfolding on the field.

Scott Hanson, over on NFL Red Zone, called out Brady: "Oh, come on, Brady's got to get more excited than that in the booth!"

But on Monday, Hanson apologized to Brady for that:

Scott Hanson did not think Tom Brady was excited enough for Brandon Aubrey's 71-yard field goal attempt.



Aubrey just hit from 66 but it was called off due to a delay of game. The Cowboys decided against the 71-yard try after the time-out.pic.twitter.com/EEHr1bWnRn — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 8, 2024

This was unfair & inconsiderate by me. Yes, I was saying it tongue in cheek - but I didn’t calculate how it may come across. @TomBrady, I apologize.

I promise I am rooting you on in this new venture! https://t.co/heyRJga8gC — Scott Hanson (@ScottHanson) September 9, 2024

