Scott Hastings wife missing latest: Jenny disappeared after swim in Firth of Forth, say ‘heartbroken’ family

Jenny Hastings never returned after going swimming in Wardie Bay in Edinburgh on Tuesday afternoon (Police Scotland/PA Wire)

The wife of former Scotland rugby international Scott Hastings has been missing for days after she went for a swim in the Firth of Forth, her “absolutely heartbroken” family said.

Jenny Hastings never returned after going swimming in Wardie Bay in Edinburgh on Tuesday afternoon.

In a statement issued on Thursday, The Hastings family announced the news “with huge sadness”, adding that Ms Hastings has “struggled with her mental health for a number of years”.

The statement signed “Scott, Corey, Daniel, Kerry-Anne & Ian” said: “We miss our Jenny. She leaves a gaping hole in all our hearts and hope that she is returned to us safely so that we can celebrate her remarkable life.”

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said they received a “report of concern” at about 2.45pm on Tuesday, and a helicopter, coastguard rescue teams, lifeboats and other nearby vessels all took part in a search.

However the agency said the search failed to find anything, and was called off at 8.20pm that evening.

09:05 , Tara Cobham

Jenny Hastings has “struggled with her mental health for a number of years”, her family said in the statement announcing that she is missing.

Ms Hastings has spoken about her mental health struggles in interviews in the past.

She and Mr Hastings have also previously spearheaded a charity campaign to keep people active and improve their mental wellbeing.

Ms Hastings previously disappeared for 36 hours while suffering from depression

09:02 , Tara Cobham

Jenny Hastings has told of previously disappearing from her Edinburgh home for 36 hours while she was suffering from depression.

Seven years ago, she and Scott Hastings told the BBC: “I just had to get away from everyone. I felt I was in everybody’s way and I needed to have some time away myself without telling anyone. I didn’t want to be in contact with anyone.”

She became frightened because she had no way to contact anyone, having left her phone at home, eventually getting help by going to a police station.

Mr Hastings told the broadcaster: “The way she gets out of the low periods within her life is actually to get out and get fresh air.”

08:57 , Tara Cobham

In a statement, the Hastings family said they were “absolutely heartbroken” at the news, adding that Jenny had “struggled with her mental health for a number of years”.

The statement said: “It’s with huge sadness that we write to advise you that Jenny went for a swim in the Firth of Forth on the afternoon of Tuesday September 3 2024, and that the incident is being treated by the police as a high risk missing person case.

“The Hastings family are absolutely heartbroken.

“Jenny and Scott have a huge following of friends from all walks of life including those that work in the media and we ask that at this moment in time we are allowed to grieve privately with family members.”

“For the time being we request that you hold off from messaging us directly and/or posting on any social media until further news.

“We know that you all care for us deeply and as soon as we hear any update from the police we will advise you accordingly.

“We miss our Jenny. She leaves a gaping hole in all our hearts and hope that she is returned to us safely so that we can celebrate her remarkable life.”

The statement is signed “Scott, Corey, Daniel, Kerry-Anne & Ian”.

08:55 , Tara Cobham

