Scott Heath named new USM baseball coach
Scott Heath will replaced Ed Flaherty as the USM baseball coach.
At eight years old, Olivier Rioux was 6’ 1”. By sixth grade, he was 6’11”. And now, as an incoming freshman at the University of Florida, he’s poised to be the tallest college basketball player ever.
Four Italy players are at risk of suspension ahead of the final Group stage match against Croatia at EURO 2024.Which Italy players are at risk of suspension?Riccardo Calafiori and Lorenzo Pellegrini b...
Teila Tuli went on to a successful acting career, including a big role in 'Forgetting Sarah Marshall.'
The former Patriots head coach was previously with girlfriend Linda Holliday for 16 years
TORONTO — Kickers Sergio Castillo, Brett Lauther, Sean Whyte and Lewis Ward were fined by the CFL on Friday after publicly speaking out on the league's use of chipped footballs on field-goal attempts. Castillo took issue with the chipped balls in the Winnipeg Blue Bombers' season-opening 27-12 home loss to the Montreal Alouettes on June 6. Castillo, who made over 90 per cent of his attempts in 2023, missed two of three field goals he tried in the game as well as a convert. Afterwards, Castillo c
Manchester City midfield star Rodri has been banned for Spain’s final Euro 2024 group stage clash after breaking a new rule introduced by UEFA at the tournament.The defensive midfield star is enteri...
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid was held without a point, so Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers' other top players stepped up to put them one win from the Stanley Cup.
ATLANTA (AP) — NaLyssa Smith had 21 points and nine rebounds, Caitlin Clark added 16 points and seven assists, and the Indiana Fever beat the Atlanta Dream 91-79 on Friday night in front a record-breaking 17,575 fans at State Farm Arena.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — It's the greatest offer a team could get at the start of every season: Reach Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final, and as an added bonus, play host to it in your rink.
A leading member of the first-team ranks at La Liga giants Real Madrid has today been dropped to the bench on the international stage.The player in question? Andriy Lunin.Goalkeeper Lunin, for his par...
Teoscar Hernández has helped elevate the mood in the Dodgers' dugout with his unique celebrations and his reputation for delivering in clutch moments.
DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo should consider himself lucky to have come to no harm after being confronted on the field by four supporters who wanted selfies during a European Championship match on Saturday, Portugal coach Roberto Martinez said.
ATLANTA (AP) — CONCACAF says it will investigate racist messages directed at Canadian soccer player Moïse Bombito on social media after he made a tackle on Lionel Messi during a 2-0 Copa America loss to Argentina on Thursday.
The elite Canadian college basketball recruit will make college choice this weekend, and Kentucky is in the running.
Alphonso Davies was touted as the next big target for Real Madrid after Kylian Mbappe’s signing this summer.The Bayern Munich left-back has been on the Merengues’ radars for a long time now and wi...
Which NFL team had the best offseason according to ESPN’s rankings? Did the Dallas Cowboys take the top spot?
The former athlete tagged coach Bobby Rich in his social media post
Ryan Garcia was suspended for a year by the New York State Athletic Commission, which also ruled Thursday that his April 20 victory over Devin Haney would be considered a no-contest after he tested positive for performance-enhancing drugs.
Aryna Sabalenka and Ons Jabeur become the latest Wimbledon contenders to retire early from matches in the build-up to SW19.
Readers of the Los Angeles Times share their thoughts and opinions on the Lakers hiring JJ Redick as coach, the Celtics winning the title and Willie Mays.