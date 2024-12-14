Scott Patterson Reveals Surprise Filming "Problem" With Lauren Graham



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



It wasn't too long ago that actors Scott Patterson and Lauren Graham made headlines for reuniting in Stars Hollow. But in typical Luke Danes fashion, there were some hiccups along the way.

The former Gilmore Girls stars recently stepped back into their fan-favorite characters of Lorelai Gilmore and Luke Danes for a Walmart holiday commercial that aired in early December. While the ad spot looked like it was the perfect way to usher in the most wonderful time of the year, Scott revealed there was one thing that went awry on the day of shooting.

Speaking about the incident on a recent episode of his I Am All In podcast, he shared how the door to Luke's Diner kept on opening up and causing some issues between takes. While something like that may have set another actor off, Scott explained how it felt like there was some divine intervention at play from some very special people.

"The door at the diner was a problem during shooting of the commercial," he said in a clip posted on Instagram on December 4. "It wouldn't close properly, and it kept opening up during the takes. It was almost like the spirit of the Gilmore Girls fans was telling us, 'Please open this door and keep it open. We want more episodes.'"

Upon seeing this exclusive from Scott about the making of the epic Gilmore Girls reunion, many shared in Scott's divine analysis.

"YES!!!!! More episodes please!!!!!! ❄️☕️🤍," one person wrote. "I 100% agree with spirit of the Gilmore girl fans.. the door should stay open the show must go on!" another exclaimed. "Stop teasing us and just tell us that you're making a new series... you are, aren't you?!? Yeah, you aaaaare. Pleaaaaaaaaase 🥹," a different follower added.



Even though there are no plans for more episodes of Gilmore Girls right now, Scott may not have time to do it should one pop up. For one, he's busy starring in Sullivan's Crossing, which got renewed for season 3 in June 2024. What's more, he told E! News on December 8 that he isn't too keen on bringing the story back for a reboot for a particular reason.

"I brought this up to [former Warner Bros. executive] Peter Roth once advocating for my own spinoff, and he told me something steeped in TV history wisdom," he shared with the outlet. "He said, 'Scott, people would miss the other characters so much, because the show is so chock full of rich, wonderful characters.' And boy was that a smart thing to say because he nailed it."

You Might Also Like