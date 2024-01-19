Scott Peterson, convicted of killing wife, Laci, has case picked up by LA Innocence Project

A man who was convicted in 2004 of killing his wife and unborn child has had his case picked up by the Los Angeles Innocence Project, according to ABC News.

Scott Peterson was convicted in the deaths of his pregnant wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn child in one of the state's most infamous murder trials. The LA Innocence Project, a group that works to exonerate wrongfully convicted people, is taking up the case, ABC News reported.

The LA Innocence Project is made up of attorneys who work to exonerate incarcerated people through DNA testing and other scientific advances, the website states.

The LA Innocence Project attorneys told ABC News that Peterson's constitutional rights were violated, and he has newly discovered evidence to support his claim of actual innocence.

"New evidence now supports Mr. Peterson's longstanding claim of innocence and raises many questions into who abducted and killed Laci and Conner Peterson," filings obtained by ABC News state.

Attorneys are seeking several items that were not discovered during a review of trial files by previous counsel - including a couple of items that materialized 20 years after Laci Peterson's death. The items include evidence from an investigation into a December 2022 burglary and documents related to a van fire on Christmas Day 2022, in addition to Laci Peterson's missing Croton watch. They are also requesting documents from witness interviews, according to ABC News.

Scott Peterson sits in his seat at the San Mateo County Superior Court in Redwood City, Calif., Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Peterson is in court for a hearing to determine whether he gets a new trial in the murder of his pregnant wife because of juror misconduct. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, Pool) ORG XMIT: CAJC118

What happened to Laci Peterson?

When Laci Peterson, who was eight months pregnant, disappeared 2002 on Christmas Eve 2022, investigators said Peterson took their bodies from the couple's Modesto home and dumped them into San Francisco Bay.

Peterson's alibi was that he was fishing the morning his wife disappeared. According to investigators, the remains surfaced months later, a few miles from where Peterson said he went fishing in Berkeley.

UNDATED PHOTO: This undated photo shows Laci Peterson who has not been seen since December 24, 2002. Peterson, 27, who was eight-months pregnant, allegedly went to walk her dog in a nearby park on Christmas Eve morning and has been missing ever since. The Modesto Police published several images of her husband Scott Peterson's truck and boat on their Web site in order to "corroborate" his alibi that he had gone on a solo fishing trip. (Photo by Getty Images)

In April 2003, Peterson was arrested and charged with first-degree murder of his wife and second-degree murder of his child. Peterson's girlfriend Amber Frey started to work with investigators and she testified at his trial. Frey dated Peterson for a month before Laci died. Investigators said Frey had knowledge that Peterson's wife was dead.

Peterson was convicted of murder in 2004 in San Mateo County.

Scott Peterson's life since he was arrested

Peterson is currently serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole after he was convicted of the murders.

The California Supreme Court overturned a death sentence for Peterson in 2020 but upheld Peterson's conviction. The court said that some of the trial jurors disagreed with the death penalty.

Peterson was denied a new murder trial in December 2022 after he alleged that a juror lied about her history of abuse. Peterson's lawyers say the juror's lies to the panel eventually sent Peterson to death row. There was no evidence to support their claim, the judge said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Scott Peterson, Innocence Project fight Laci Peterson murder verdict