Scott Walker Gets Mercilessly Mocked By Twitter Users Over Venn Diagram Fail

Twitter users poked fun at outgoing Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (R) on Friday after he used a questionable Venn diagram to explain the controversial signing of the GOP’s power grab in the state into law.

Signed Senate Bills 883, 884, & 886 into law in Green Bay. Despite all the hype and hysteria out there, these bills do nothing to fundamentally diminish executive authority. The bottom line is the new gov. will cont. to be one of the most powerful chief executives in the country. pic.twitter.com/lBvfJt1ZzX

— Governor Walker (@GovWalker) December 14, 2018

The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines a Venn diagram as:

“A graph that employs closed curves and especially circles to represent logical relations between and operations on sets and the terms of propositions by the inclusion, exclusion, or intersection of the curves.”

Folks on Twitter were keen to help Walker understand how the diagram should actually work and look:

Let me help you understand how a Venn Diagram works. pic.twitter.com/Ef94pQW72p

— usccb.org/racism (@Schmidtyschtuff) December 14, 2018

A Venn diagram is one of the simplest graphs in the world to make. https://t.co/66o0pmyumM

— Kevin (@unionicola) December 14, 2018

I don't think Scott Walker understands Venn diagrams. https://t.co/HhpMvHATPYpic.twitter.com/Slw8UGgWbh

— Rachel Fish (@rachelEfish) December 14, 2018

Venn Fail.

— BoxingFluffy (@BoxingFluffy) December 14, 2018

As a math teacher I would like to thank you for creating a real-world example on how NOT to construct a Venn diagram.

— Ellen Vesey (@lnveezee) December 14, 2018

I ask this seriously: Is one of the future governor's powers the ability to correctly deploy a Venn diagram? https://t.co/zDJDNLZYUX

— Ryan G. Reynolds (@RyanReynolds) December 14, 2018

Scott Walker has put together a lame-duck Venn diagram. https://t.co/1buypkmxF3

— Patrick Marley (@patrickdmarley) December 14, 2018

Does that Venn diagram really just list the same things on each side? Instant contender for bad chart hall of fame.

— Emily Cyborg (@partialrobot) December 14, 2018

I mean, the #WisconsinPowerGrab is clearly just awful. But starting in January, at least we'll have a new governor who knows what a proper Venn Diagram should look like... #wiunion#wigov#wiresist

— Chris Walker (@thatchriswalker) December 14, 2018

Wisconsin Republicans continue their war on data visuals today with this abomination of a Venn diagram pic.twitter.com/PbGf2akLnV

— TAD (@itsActuallyTed) December 14, 2018

I have a complaint on behalf of Venn diagrams everywhere. pic.twitter.com/DYAWhVMTcB

— Beatrix Kiddo (@__The_Bride) December 14, 2018

Walker's diagram looked like [A] when it really should have looked like [B]. https://t.co/iUp9TbohHupic.twitter.com/fifbO4Itqu

— Philip Bump (@pbump) December 14, 2018

Video: Wisconsin's Gov. Signs Bills Limiting Power Of His Successor