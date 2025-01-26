Scott Wolf Reflects on Starring Alongside Treat Williams in “Everwood”: 'It Was a Gift to Get a Chance to Work with Him'

Wolf remembered the late actor, who died in June 2023 at age 71, as "a wonderful human being"

Scott Wolf is reflecting on the experience of working alongside the late actor Treat Williams in Everwood.

In a new interview with TV Insider, published on Jan. 23, Wolf, 56, shared how the pair became "really good friends" over the years despite playing characters who were "antagonistic" toward one another on The WB show, which aired from 2002 to 2006.

"Loved Treat and his wife and their kids," Wolf told the outlet, adding of Williams, who died in June 2023 at age 71 following a motorcycle accident, "He was a beautiful actor."

In the family series, Williams starred as Dr. Andrew Brown, a gifted New York City neurosurgeon who moves his son and daughter to the small town of Everwood, Colo., after his wife's sudden death in a car accident. There, he sets up a free community medical practice in the old train station where his wife once passed through as a young girl and fell in love with the town.

Wolf joined the show in season 3 in the role of Jake Hartman, a young, overzealous doctor who immediately ruffles the feathers of Williams' character and fellow town doctor Harold Abbott (Tom Amandes).

Everett From left: Tom Amandes (Harold Abbott), Treat Williams (Andrew Brown) and Scott Wolf (Jake Hartman) in 'Everwood'

For Wolf, Everwood was his first major TV role after starring in Party of Five from 1994 to 2000. He remembered feeling right at home on the set. "Everwood was a really wonderful experience. Moved my wife and I to Utah [to film], where we still live," he told TV Insider. "Some amazing people on that show. Treat, rest his soul, Chris Pratt, Greg Smith, Emily VanCamp — just like a beautiful cast of actors.”

“That kind of family drama, that kind of character-based show was what I had obviously cut my teeth on and loved more than anything,” he added.

Looking back on his Everwood experience, Wolf said he wishes his and Williams' characters could have had a more amicable relationship that allowed them to be more connected in their scenes together.

"He and I were antagonistic with each other on the show, which was fun. If I could go back, it would be fun to play a role that was much more sort of joined with him because most of our on-camera stuff was contentious," he explained. "But [Williams] was a wonderful human being, and I had been a fan of his work for years and years and years. It was a gift to get a chance to work with him and get to know his family.”

David Livingston/Getty Treat Williams in 2017

In the wake of Williams' death, many of his Everwood costars shared similarly fond remembrances of the actor, who was also known for his roles in Hair, Chesapeake Shores and Chicago Fire.



Smith — who played Dr. Brown's teenaged piano prodigy son Ephram in the series — described the news of Williams' death as "devastating" at the time. "Treat was a wonderful man and a brilliant actor. Above all, he loved his family so much," he told PEOPLE in a statement.

“I’m very grateful for the time I got to spend as part of his extended TV family," Smith, 41, continued. "He made an indelible impression on me during my most formative years. I will always cherish my time with Treat and think fondly of his stories, his laugh and his passion for adventure."

In his own tribute, Pratt, who starred as Dr. Abbott's son Bright, remembered Williams and fellow Everwood star John Beasley — who died in May 2023 at age 79 — as "exceptional" talents.

"Both men were exceptional actors, wonderful husbands, fathers and friends. They will be missed tremendously," he wrote on Instagram. "I learned a great deal from working with each of them."

Since first playing Dr. Hartman on Everwood, Wolf has gone on to star as a doctor in three other series — The Night Shift, The Nine and the new Fox drama Doc, which premiered on Jan. 7.



