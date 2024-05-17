Scottie Scheffler detained by police and handcuffed outside PGA Championship golf course

Scottie Scheffler was briefly put in handcuffs and detained by police on his way to Valhalla for the start of his second round of the PGA Championship.

The world No1, who had finished the opening day on four-under par, was trying to get into the venue following an incident in which a pedestrian was hit and killed by a shuttle bus.

Scheffler was not involved in that incident but, according to ESPN, got into a spat with a police officer when he tried to drive around the incident despite reportedly being advised not to.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, the situation moved “very quickly, very rapidly and very aggressively”, with Scheffler asking the reporter to “please help me”.

“Right now, he’s going to jail.”



Truly extraordinary video of Scottie Scheffler being arrested this morning at Valhalla Golf Club.



pic.twitter.com/g7983d54g5 — Daniel Hussey (@DanielHussey2) May 17, 2024

Darlington said: “Traffic had been backed up and building, Scottie Scheffler tried to enter Valhalla Golf Club using a side median, at which point a police officer instructed him to stop.

“Scheffler stopped the vehicle as he turned into Valhalla Golf Club entrance, about 10 to 20 yards from the point at which the police officer first told him to stop.” The police officer then “instructed Scheffler to get out of the car” and handcuffed him

A police officer at the scene told onlookers: “Right now, he’s going to jail and there’s nothing you can do.”

According to the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections (LMPD), Scheffler was charged with second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from an officier directing traffic.

Scottie Sheffler being detained (ESPN)

Scheffler, playing in his first tournament since the birth of his son Barrett, was later released to begin his preparations for round two.

The round was been delayed by an hour and 20 minutes in the wake of the tragedy, which has resulted in traffic chaos heading into the venue.

In a statement over the death, Louisville Metro Police Department said: “About 5am this morning, the LMPD responded to a call of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian and a bus.

“Our preliminary investigation found that an adult male pedestrian was crossing Shelbyville Road south to north when he was struck by a vehicle.”