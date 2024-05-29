Scottie Scheffler ready to put Louisville arrest behind him after charges dropped
RCMP say human remains found near Dawson Creek, B.C., have been identified as a woman who was reported missing late last year. Renee Didier, who police say sometimes used the surname Supernant, was found on May 18 near the Kiskatinaw River, which runs west of the northeastern B.C. city. The Cree woman, who was a mother of two, was last seen on gas station surveillance footage from Dec. 3, 2023 and was reported missing on Dec. 7. Didier, who was 40 when she disappeared, is one of four people to g
Before meeting, he asked her what she would want to eat because “...I am nice. I’m not I’m not just gonna rape you...without like feeding you. That’s horrible lol.” He tried to do the same thing with a Broward girl.
Robert Pickton, 74, was attacked by another inmate on May 19, the Correctional Service of Canada confirmed to PEOPLE
The groom, Corey Parker, and his guest, Jonathan Goff, are each charged with criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon and battery resulting in bodily injury
Investigation into Lambton County vehicle thefts leads to major bust of stolen vehicles, including classic cars, worth over $3 million in eastern Ontario.
Having spent the past few weeks reading out favorable op-eds from his favorite Fox News legal experts, a glum Donald Trump emerged from the courthouse on Wednesday morning and seemed to come to terms that a conviction is likely in his hush-money trial.The former president went so far in setting the expectations that the jury would convict him of falsifying business records that he exclaimed: “Mother Teresa could not beat these charges!”After the prosecution wrapped up its case on Tuesday night b
As questions swirl around the Louisville arrest of the world’s top golfer, lawyers in the case to make separate appearances.
Boycotters of Loblaw-affiliated stores in Canada plan to extend their shunning of the country's largest grocery chain indefinitely as the discourse and impacts around the cost of living crisis intensifies.
A Calgary man with a "complex constellation of mental deficits" who killed his abusive father was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison but is permitted to apply for parole after 10 years, the minimum ineligibility period allowed under Canada's Criminal Code.Vincent Fong, 41, has diagnoses of autism, obsessive compulsive disorder and an intellectual disability.In March, a jury convicted Vincent of second-degree murder in the death of his father, Kwan Fong, 70.The conviction comes with an automatic
A federal labour arbitrator has given Air Canada the green light to test a strand of a flight attendant's hair for drugs after two of the man's housemates — and fellow employees — claimed he was smoking a bong and making jokes about hijacking.According to a decision posted last week, the flight attendant — known as CB — was expelled from a home housing 14 Air Canada employees, following a group meeting prompted by his behaviour.Two of CB's fellow cabin crew members wrote reports which made their
Western Australia Police Force / FacebookPolice in Australia say they were able to arrest an alleged child rapist this week after almost 33 years thanks to “groundbreaking” investigative techniques using DNA to build a family tree of the suspect.Gavin Jeffery Durbridge, 54, appeared in court Tuesday on a count of deprivation of liberty and two counts of aggravated sexual assault in relation to an alleged 1991 attack on a 13-year-old boy, WAtoday reports. Durbridge was arrested a day earlier in c
Toronto police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting in the Upper Jarvis neighbourhood last week as Jesse Tubbs, 30.In a news release Tuesday, investigators said they have also issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a 24-year-old Toronto man wanted for first-degree murder in connection to the killing.The shooting happened around 12:20 a.m. on May 22, in the area of Isabella and Jarvis streets, according to police.Responding officers found Tubbs badly injured lying on the ground behind
“We are mourning with those that are suffering from this tragic loss of life,” the Garner Police Department stated Tuesday night.
Here’s are all the decisions Judge Juan Merchan would face if the jury convicts Donald Trump, including whether he goes to prison and when.
Nearly two decades after a fugitive fled Massachusetts during his trial, a suspect nicknamed the "Bad Breath Rapist" was taken into custody in California, 5 Investigates has learned.
Retired officer who faced down rioters at US Capitol said law enforcement went to family home after he spoke outside former president’s Manhattan criminal trial
A "preliminary investigation indicates that one of the offenders fired at the homeowner, and the homeowner returned fire," said the Winnetka Police Department
A teenage girl reported to police that she had been attacked on Yorke Drive playing fields in Newark between 5.30pm and 7pm on May 25.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/InstagramThe Martha’s Vineyard man accused of stabbing six people in Massachusetts over the weekend had reportedly been involved in a heated dispute with neighbors just beforehand that culminated in him hurling a shovel through their window.Jared Ravizza, 26, appeared in court Tuesday morning on charges of assault with intent to murder, and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Ravizza is accused of going on an unprovoked rampage on Satu
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Criminal charges against Scottie Scheffler have been dismissed, ending a legal saga that began with images of the world’s top male golfer being arrested and handcuffed in Louisville during the PGA Championship. Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell, a local prosecutor, asked a judge Wednesday afternoon to drop the four charges against Scheffle, who was not required to be in the courtroom Wednesday. O’Connell said his team reviewed the case in a “thorough and expeditious