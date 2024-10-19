Scottie Scheffler refused to pick Louisville on College GameDay after his PGA Championship arrest

With ESPN's College GameDay in Austin this Saturday for a showdown between No. 1 Texas and No. 5 Georgia, it only made sense to call up the one athlete who is equally revered (and dominant) in both states to serve as this week's guest picker: World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler.

The two-time Masters champion is a Dallas native who attended Texas.

Yet before he could make his pick between the Longhorns and Bulldogs, the conversation turned to the Louisville-Miami game. And if anyone thought there was a chance Scheffler would back the Cardinals, they clearly forgot about what happened the last time the golf star went to Louisville.

He was arrested trying to enter the 2024 PGA Championship.

Without missing a beat, Scheffler quickly backed the Hurricanes, noting he didn't even need to watch any film to make this pick.

"Not to bring anything personal into this with Louisville," Scheffler said with a smirk. "Great city, love the people, but I think Miami is going to smoke them."

