Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross to stand in election

Douglas Ross had previously announced he would step down at the election [Getty Images]

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross is to stand in the general election.

Mr Ross is replacing the former Scotland office minister David Duguid as the party’s candidate in Aberdeenshire North and Moray East.

Mr Duguid, who is unwell, was effectively de-selected as the Conservative candidate on Wednesday.

Mr Ross was supposed to be standing down from Westminster at this election to concentrate on his job as an MSP ahead of the 2026 Holyrood election campaign.

He will confirm the move in a press conference starting at 09:30.

Mr Ross had been an MP since unexpectedly defeating SNP Westminster leader Angus Robertson in the 2017 general election.

Shortly after becoming Scottish Conservative leader in August 2020, Mr Ross said he would step down as an MP at the next general election.

He has been an MSP for the Highlands and Islands since 2021.

Mr Ross, who is also a professional assistant referee, has been branded "three jobs Douglas Ross" by his opponents.

His former Moray constituency has been abolished under boundary changes at this year’s election.

Mr Duguid had been the MP for Banff and Buchan since 2017.

The Scottish Conservatives said David Duguid has not been selected on health grounds [PA Media]

The seat is being expanded to include parts of Moray and renamed Aberdeenshire North and Moray East.

Mr Duguid said on Wednesday that he had not been selected to stand in the Aberdeenshire North and Moray East constituency.

He recently spent four weeks in the intensive care unit at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary due to an illness affecting his spine.

A spokesman for the Scottish Conservatives said the decision had been made on health grounds.

The old Moray constituency is to be cut in two, with Keith and Buckie being swallowed up by Aberdeenshire North and Moray East, while Elgin joins a new Moray West, Nairn and Strathspey seat.

Mr Ross had opposed the "carve up" of the Moray constituency.

A full list of candidates in the constituency will be published on the BBC News website after nominations close on Friday