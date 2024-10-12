Scottish DJ Jackmaster dies of a head injury in Ibiza aged 38

Scottish DJ and producer Jackmaster has died aged 38 after suffering a head injury, his family has said.

The musician, whose real name was Jack Revill, died in Ibiza on Saturday morning following complications arising from the accidental injury, according to a statement posted on his Instagram page.

"It is with profound sorrow that we confirm the untimely passing of Jack Revill, known to many as Jackmaster," his family said, adding they were "utterly heartbroken".

"While deeply touched by the overwhelming support from friends, colleagues, and fans, the family kindly requests privacy as they navigate the immense grief of this devastating loss," they said.

The Glasgow-born DJ, who was the co-founder of the record label Numbers, recently released the single Nitro, featuring Kid Enigma.

He told Electronic Groove music magazine: "It was about feeling hyped and inspired in the club.

"Sadly, those moments are rare now. Blame the phones and people who don't dance, I think.

"I am so grateful for my fans, but I got into music because I love dancing. It's a lost artform at the moment, I think".

British electronic duo Disclosure were among those paying tribute, writing on Instagram: "Can't believe this. Heart broken. Thank you for all the amazing memories & inspiration Jack. This is just awful awful awful."

Another British dance and electronic duo, CamelPhat, wrote: "Can't believe what I'm reading... in an industry full of ego you were hands down one of the nicest fellas we ever met along the way. Our thoughts are with family & friends. RIP my friend x".

Revill's family credited the DJ with "discovering countless innovative artists", adding in their statement: "His talent for blending genres and delivering electrifying DJs sets and productions earned him the respect and admiration of peers and fans across the globe."